PM Modi gets G7 Invites from Canada like Carney Eyes to cancel the damage caused by Trudeau Firstpost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he had accepted Canada’s invitation to attend the G7 summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Modi and invited him to the G7 summit to be held from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis in Canada Alberta province.

In an article on X, Modi said that he had accepted Carney's invitation and was looking forward to a meeting with him on the sidelines of the summit.

Happy to receive a call from the Prime Minister @Markjcarney from Canada. Haded her for his recent electoral victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 summit in Kananaskis later this month. As dynamic democracies linked by deep ties to people to people, India and Canada – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2025

The story continues below this announcement

It will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the change of guard in Canada earlier this year.

Carney became the Prime Minister of Canada when he won the leadership of his Liberal Party in March after PM Justin Trudeau, then announced his decision to resign. He then directed the party in the parliamentary elections in April and won, guaranteeing a complete mandate as Prime Minister.

Modi attended each G7 summit as a special guest since 2019, when French President Emmanuel Macron invited him for the first time. The G7 is the group of the most advanced democracies including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The G7 invitation suggests an attempt to reset the links of India-Canada

Carney's invitation to Modi for the G7 summit is the last sign that the two countries are working to repair the bilateral relationship after Carney's predecessor, Trudeau, plunged the Indian-Canada relationship to a hollow of all time with his support for the Khalistan movement and its other anti-Indian activities.

Under Trudeau, the India-Canada relationship fell to a hollow of all time while he accused India of assassinations, organized violence and political interference in Canada without proof, and followed Indian diplomats. He also put his weight behind the anti-Indian movement of the Khalistan to obtain votes from the country's Sikh community. Nor did he ensure the security of Indian missions and diplomats in the country of threats to Khalistan groups.

Under Carney, however, there seems to be a chance to improve the bilateral relationship. Admittedly, the Khalistani movement, which seeks to carve out a Sikh nation from India, continues to find a safe refuge in Canada and anti-Indian activities have not disappeared.

Read also: how the toxic policy of Trudeaus saps the links of India-Canada

The story continues below this announcement

Last week, the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, had interviews with the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, who was also Minister of Defense of Canada under Trudeau. He said that they had discussed “perspectives of India-Canada's ties” and Anand described talks as “productive”.

Anand said that talks have focused on “strengthening Canada-India links, deepening our economic cooperation and the progress of shared priorities”.

How Trudeau embittered the India-Canada relationship

In 2023 Trudeau linked the murder of Nijjar, which India had appointed as a terrorist, to the Indian government.

Trudeau has also accused Indian diplomats serving in the country of political interference and participating in organized violence. He expelled a senior Indian diplomat in the country. India rubbed the accusations and expelled a Canadian diplomat in India.

It was the beginning of the spiral fall in the India-Canada relationship.

Admittedly, the India-Canada relationship had been worried for years above Trudeau and the active support of his government in the Khalistan movement. Trudeau attended Khalistani events and invited known terrorists to official functions. His ministers also approved the khalistan movement. Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party (NPD), whose support has maintained the Trudeau government in power for years, is also a known sympathizer of the Khalistan.

The story continues below this announcement

While Trudeau continued to level up allegations on India and to personally target Indian diplomats, India has withdrawn several diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, India and expelled several Canadian diplomats serving in India.

In recent months, however, there have been signs that the two countries have worked to repair the links now that Trudeau and Jagmeet are out of dispensation in Canada.

The PTI said that Indian and Canada security officials have resumed contacts and that the two parties explore the possibility of restoring the high commissioners.

India has argued that “mutual trust and sensitivity” will be the basis of the links of India-Canada.

“The slowdown in India-Canada relations was caused by the license which was granted to the extremist and secessionist elements of this country,” said spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in March.