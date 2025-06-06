



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, receives a visit from Panchen Erdeni Chos-Kyi Rgyal-Po in Zhongnanhai in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2025. (Xinhua / Xie Huanchi) On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called Panchen Rinpoche to make a greater contribution to the promotion of ethnic unity and religious harmony, as well as stability, development and progress in the autonomous region of Xizang in southwest China. XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks while receiving a visit by Panchen Erdeni Chos-Kyi Rgyal-Po in the compound of the management of Zhongnanhai in Beijing. During the visit, Panchen Rinpoche presented to Xi a Hada, a traditional scarf in Tibetan silk which symbolizes purity and the good increase, and informed the president of his studies and work in recent years. Congratulations Panchen Rinpoche for the progress he has made in various ways, XI expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche will pursue the glorious tradition of Tibetan Buddhism by loving the country and resolutely protecting national unity and ethnic solidarity. XI called Panchen Rinpoche to continually deepen his religious studies and play an even better role in drilling a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, systematically promoting the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in the orientation and advance the modernization reader in Xizang. Panchen Rinpoche said that he would strongly support the management of the CPC, would resolutely safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity, and more contribute to the improvement of solidarity and ethnic progress, ensuring that religions in China be Chinese in the orientation and promotion of the motivation of modernization in Xizang. Wang Huning, president of the National Committee of the Political Consultation Conference of the Chinese People, and Cai Qi, director of the CPC Central Committee CPC Bureau, accompanied Xi during the visit of Panchen Rinpoche. Wang and Cai are both members of the permanent committee of the CPC Central Committee political office.

