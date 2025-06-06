



NEW DELHI:British Foreign Minister David Lammy will go to India on Saturday to examine bilateral relations, in particular commercial and strategic ties, with his Jaishankar counterpart a month after the two countries finalized a free trade agreement (ALE). British Foreign Minister David Lammy will have to reach New Delhi on Saturday and will leave early on Sunday (Reuters) Lammys Trip will prepare the ground for a planned visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who should be in India in the near future for the official signing of the ALE, people have said familiar with the issue on condition of anonymity. Shortly after arriving in New Delhi on Saturday morning for the visit, Lammy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will then hold discussions with Jaishankar to review the bilateral relationship. Lammy will also meet the Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal on Saturday before leaving early Sunday morning. On May 6, India and the United Kingdom won the ALE which should stimulate Indian textile, leather and engineering exports and reduce samples from British whiskey, cars and medical devices. The agreement between the fifth and sixth economies in the world was finalized three years after Modi and his former British counterpart Boris Johnson set the objective of concluding the FTA by October 2022. India and the United Kingdom are currently engaged in legal cleaning of the ALE text, a process that should take about three months, people said. Once this process is completed, he will pave the way for a starmer visit for the official signing of the trade agreement, people said. A few hours after India and the United Kingdom announced the finalization of the trade agreement, India has launched targeted military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in the territories controlled by Pakistan on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22. Lammy was one of the world leaders who have embarked on efforts to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan before ending military operations by an understanding on May 10. He was in frequent contact with the Indian government and spoke to Jaishankar on May 15. Lammy paid a two -day visit to Islamabad from May 16 and praised the truce between India and Pakistan. He also affirmed the importance of continuous stability of the region. Hostilities had concerned the British government because Great Britain has Indian and Pakistani diasporas. Since the horrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the United Kingdom has done everything it can play a support role in reducing tensions, going to a cease-fire and condemning terrorism, Lammy told Islamabad. He described India and Pakistan as great friends in the United Kingdom and said that the United Kingdom is determined to play our role to fight terrorism and guarantee that this fragile cease-fire becomes addurable peace. Before Lammys' visit to New Delhi, India and the United Kingdom, organized their annual consultations on foreign offices and first strategic exports and technology cooperation dialogue on June 3. These discussions have focused on strengthening trade in trade, investment, defense, the fight against terrorism, green energy and health and measures to approach export controls to allow greater technological cooperation in the strategic sectors.

