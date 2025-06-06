Trump and Musk break up, and Washington holds his breath





Mobile APP CTA

Get the AP News application

Washington (AP) maybe it was always going to end in this way, with two billionaires who are angry with each other on social networks, fingers flying on pocket screens while their incandescent quereau burned warmer in the minute.

But even if the final was predictable, that made it less shocking. After long months, when Donald Trump and Elon Musk appeared united in their chaotic mission to redo Washington, their relationship imploded this week as a star who was going to surnova.

It started with Musk complaining about the centerpiece of the Trumps legislative agenda, which the president first took the stride. Finally, Trump lets down that he was disappointed with his former advisor, which prompted Musk to release a flood of insults and taunts.

He accused Trump of betraying the promises of reducing federal spending, shared a suggestion that the president should be charged and claimed without evidence that the government concealed information on his association with the famous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Perhaps more viciously, Musk insisted that Trump would not have won last year's elections without his help.

Trump, not one not to fight, could no longer hold back. He posted that Musk wore thin, that he had asked him to leave his administration, that Titan technology had gone mad.

Perhaps Trump threatened, he should save taxpayers money by canceling government contracts and subsidies for musk societies.

Bad blood with high issues

At the moment, the liberals enjoyed the spectacle of their most despised political opponents scribbling the digital gorges and the conservatives wrapped in front of the prospect of having to choose the sides. Laura Loomer, a right -wing provocative and theorist of the conspiracy, saw an opportunity to position himself as the voice of reason.

This fight should be released, she said on social networks, of course.

The question is now whether Trump and Musk find a way to step back from a battle that tears up one of the most consecutive relationships of modern American politics. If they do not, there is little to say how far the benefits could spread from a collision between the most powerful man of the worlds and the richest.

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Oval Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Oval Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

Learn more

The challenges are the future of musk companies, including the Tesla electric manufacturer and the SpaceX rocket manufacturer; government programs based on the technology of billionaire entrepreneurs; Legislation to advance tax reductions and prevails over other priorities in the congress; The republican chances of mid-term elections in the following years; And an entire political ecosystem that has orbited around Trump and musks deteriorating the partnership.

It is like India and Pakistan, said Republican representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, referring to two nations of nuclear weapons that recently district along their border. It simply degenerates and none of them seems to go back and understand the strength of each other.

The opposites attracted (for a time)

Trump and Musk have always been a strange twinning, with contrasting world visions and deep generational and stylistic differences.

Trump, 78, comes from New York’s former real estate and never appears in public without costume and tie unless he is on the golf course. Before running to the presidency, he became a familiar name as a reality TV star.

Musk, 53, is an immigrant from South Africa who struck him rich in Silicon Valley. In addition to directing Tesla and SpaceX, Musk has the social media company X. HES has shaped as an internet edgelorid dressed in black, and its wealth considerably exceeds the assets.

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Ovale Blank office on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Ovale Blank office on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

Learn more

But Trump and Musk are related minds in other respects. They are experts in the generation of attention who like to stir the pot by raising their opponents. Everyone looked for more power to accomplish existential quests. Trump assaulted the federal deep state that resisted him during his first mandate, while Musk warns against the country to bankrupt excessive spending and promotes an interplanetary future powered by his rocket technology.

Musk approved Trump after the Republican candidate was almost murdered in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he started spending millions to support him. His social media megaphone was a powerful add to Trumps' return campaign, magnifying his efforts to court the technology leaders and young men very online.

Trump rarely tolerates the sharing of the spotlights, but he seemed to be in love with his powerful fundaler, mentioning him in stacks of stump and welcoming him on stage during the gatherings.

After the elections, Musk was a must around Mar-A-Lago, posing for photos with the Trumps family, joining them for dinner, seated during the meetings. Instead of getting tired of his first boyfriend, Trump has planned to bring Musk to Washington, appointing him to lead a cost reduction initiative known as the Government Ministry of Efficiency.

The cracks emerge

Musk has tried to settle as the advisor to the omniscient and omnipresent presidents. He held the court during meetings of the cabinet, slept in Lincoln's room and helped with caramel ice cream of the White House kitchen.

The federal bureaucracy practically trembled in front of Musk, who supervised layoffs and reduced his team of acolytes and engineers integrated into various agencies.

Tesla and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, on the left, and the presidential republican candidate, former president Donald Trump, attend a campaign event at Butler Farm Show, on October 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania (AP photo / Alex Brandon, file)

Tesla and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, on the left, and the presidential republican candidate, former president Donald Trump, attend a campaign event at Butler Farm Show, on October 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania (AP photo / Alex Brandon, file)

Learn more

Musk seemed to be delighted with his opportunity to tinker with the government and was exulted in his Bromance with Trump, displaying on February 7 that he loved the president as much as a hetero man can love another man.

Trump made the favor on March 11, allowing Musk to align Tesla vehicles on the Alley of the White House while his business struggled with the fall in sales. Trump demonstrated to choose a Cherry red electric car for himself.

But cracks were emerging, especially since Trump continued prices that could increase costs for musk companies. Musk said Peter Navarro, the presidents' sales advisor, was really a moron and a bag that a brick bag on April 8.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who had never worked before in the public service, seemed to be embittered in government. He suggested that there was not enough political will, nor at the Congress or in the White House, to adequately reduce expenses.

Trump began to report that it was time for him to leave even if Musk said he would be willing to stay.

Shortly before announcing his departure, Musk said he was disappointed by the legislation that Trump called the major bill because it would increase the deficit. The measure includes tax reductions, more money for border safety and Medicaid changes that would leave fewer people with health insurance.

I think that a bill can be great or that it could be beautiful, said Musk. But I don't know if it could be both.

The criticism did not prevent Trump from giving Musk a sending to the oval office, where he presented his outgoing advisor a ceremonial key.

Elon really doesn't leave, said Trump. He will be two directions.

Musk said: Ill is visiting here and being a friend and advisor to the president.

Implosion arrives hard and fast

It is difficult to imagine this now.

Musk intensified his attacks against legislation on Tuesday, calling her a disgusting abomination, and Trump tried to repel criticism.

He did not say any harm on me personally, but I am sure it will be the next one, said the president on Thursday at the Oval Office at a meeting with the German Chancellor.

It was.

Musk quickly went to X to evacuate his anger against Trump, saying that his prices will provoke a recession in the second half of this year and accuse him of lying. He also said that it was very unfair that legislation eliminates tax incentives for electric vehicles.

Trump retaliated in real time as he tried to maintain the momentum for his legislation, which faces a difficult debate in the Senate.

I don't mind that Elon turns against me, but he should have done it months ago, posted the president. It is one of the greatest bills ever presented at Congress.

Meanwhile, some of the Trumps allies plotted revenge.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump advisor who organizes an influential conservative podcast, said the president should order the US government to seize SpaceX. He also encouraged Trump to investigate the allegations that Musk consumes drugs and cross all of his immigration status in preparation for potential expulsion.

To see how much Elon Musk is undergoing a little of this pressure, said Bannon, because I think that a little of this pressure could happen.

____

The editors of the Associated Press Tom Beaumont, Kevin Freking and Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/elon-musk-donald-trump-28263ffbfc191602b3657618138ee585 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos