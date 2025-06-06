The Indian Prime Minister Modo suggests a thaw with Canada after the G7 DW invitation 06/06/2025





Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that he would attend the next seven group (G7) Summit in Canada after an invitation from the newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The invitation of Carney and the acceptance by Modi of it raise hopes of resetting possible relations after a long-standing diplomatic tension. What does Modi de India say about Canada's visit? “Happy to receive an appeal from Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada,” said Modi in an article on the social media platform X. “Haded him for his recent electoral victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 summit in Kananaskis later this month … looking forward to our meeting at the top.” Although India is not a member of the G7 group of the main industrialized countries, Modi has been invited to several summits since 2019, when France has extended an invitation to the top of Biarritz. Modi reiterated that he wanted to rebuild links with Ottawa. “While dynamic democracies linked by deep ties to people, India and Canada will work with renewed vigor, guided by mutual respect and shared interests,” he said. Why did Canada and India disagree? The announcement comes after a period of severely tense relations between the two countries, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian agents were involved in the June 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjara Citrician and eminent pro-Khalistan activator in Vancouver. Why Canada thinks that India is behind the Sikh leader To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video India has firmly denied the assertions and the two nations expelled higher diplomats in a tit-for-tat climbing. Canada is home to the largest Sikh diaspora outside India, including a vocal segment of activists supporting the khalistan, a marginal separatist movement in search of a Sikh homeland in northern India. Ottawa also accused India of targeting other Sikhs on Canadian soil. There were signs of improving diplomatic mood at the end of last month, when the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs spoke to his Canadian counterpart during an appeal aimed at repairing bilateral relations stretched between the two countries. Edited by: Rana Taha

