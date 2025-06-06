



Two foreign nationals were accused of tracking down an artist based in Los Angeles who criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping, said federal officials. Cui Guanghai, 43, from China, and John Miller, 63, of the United Kingdom and a permanent American resident, were accused of interstate harassment, conspiracy in order to commit the interstate harassment, smuggling and violation of the law on arms control, according to a statement from the American law of the Central Bureau of American Avocats. The accused would have plotted to harass and interfere with an individual who criticized the actions of the People's Republic of China while exercising his rights of freedom to combat the Constitution in the United States of America, said Dan Bongino deputy director in the press release. The same individuals are also responsible for trying to obtain and export sensitive American military technology to China. If they are found guilty, Cui and Miller risk up to five years in prison for conspiracy, five years for interstate harassment, 20 for violating the law on arms export control and 10 years for smuggling. According to court documents, Cui and Miller have employed two people, whom they did not know how to act on the management of the FBI, to make a conspiracy to prevent someone from protesting the appearance of the XIS at the top of economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific. The victim, who was not appointed in the press release, had previously publicly criticized the Xi and Chinas government. Cui and Miller made the alleged victim heard, had a follow -up system installed on their car, reduced the tires on the car and bought and destroyed statues created by the victim showing Xi and Xis wife, according to the press release. In the spring of 2025, the victim announced that he planned to publicize an online flow showing the two statues; Cui and Miller would have paid two other $ 36,500 to convince the victim not to display the statues, officials wrote. These two people also worked with the FBI. From November 2023, Miller and Cui would have bought American defense items, including air defense radar, drones, missiles and cryptographic devices to illegally export from the United States to China. They spoke with two other people about how to export the device, especially by hiding it in a mixer, a motor starter, a small electronics or ship it to Hong Kong. Cui and Miller would have paid around $ 10,000 as a deposit for the cryptographic system through a letter in the United States and the bank transfer to an American bank account, officials said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-06-06/two-foreign-nationals-charged-with-harassing-a-los-angeles-artist-who-criticized-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos