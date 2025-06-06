It was now a week that the Ukrainians launched the most daring raid since the Dambusters an operation which was even more amazing to be completely without help by the United Kingdom or any other Western power.

The Ukrainians have spent the last 18 months preparing the Spiderweb operation in total secrecy, and it took a few days to grasp the brilliance of what they did. We now know that they mysteriously assembled the 117 drones in Russia itself, then wrapped them in specially designed trucks.

We know that they have sort of confused truck drivers to park them near the air base in all of Russia, one of them at 4,000 miles from Ukraine; And we can roughly understand how they have successfully retracted truck roofs and how drones have invaded and destroys a large part of Russia's air strike forces crucial plans that cannot be replaced because they are no longer manufactured.

We saw the Nosecam images while the drones exploded the Tupolev. We have seen the aerial images of the bases, giant bombers slid on the slopes like broken insects. Since the whole feat was so heroic, and such a wonderful news for Ukraine and the West, there was an aspect of history that remains confusing and it is the pure teepidity of the Western response.

Where was the instant message of Starmer congratulations to Zelensky? What was the point of view of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs? It was a news on the first page in the world, but I traveled the record and I still do not find a reaction of any kind of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy.

What about John Healey, the defense secretary? I have known Healey for many years and I have always found him a decent man. After all the billions that we spent to support the Ukrainians, you may expect him to encourage this good news. He was completely schtum.

Perhaps it would help to decompress the lips of the Labor government if I remind them of what these Tupolevs have done in the past three years. In the hands of Vladimir Putin, they were instruments of pure evil. They were sent day after day to pull cruise missiles or slide bombs to Ukraine; And the Ukrainians have not been able to intercept these planes because they do not even enter Ukrainian airspace.

They are held from their targets, hundreds of kilometers away, and rain hell. Putin has so far launched 32,000 attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. In fact, the majority of its strikes were on civilians. He hit shopping centers and stations and countless apartments. He killed or injured tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including at least 632 children among the dead.

This should be a moment for a positive exultation, because the potential of poutines for carnage and chaos has been reduced, writes Johnson.

He exploded babies in their beds and these large Tupolevs made the possible. It was also these planes and their slip bombs that have struck Ukrainian positions in the east of the country, which allows the forces of Poutines to make the glacial progress they have. Without the air power of Poutines, without this constant battery from above, the Ukrainians would find much easier to hold their positions and the Russians would be almost certainly retired.

The Russians could not have occupied Ukrainian land without this advantage; And remember what happens to the country they take. Whenever the Russians have conquered a Ukrainian city or village, they launched an instant and vicious russification program.

Ukrainian books are removed from the library shelves. The Ukrainian language is no longer taught in schools. Ukrainians undergo intense pressure to occupy Russian citizenship or lose their right to services such as health care. There have been proven cases that Ukrainian men were castrated to prevent them from producing more Ukrainians. The churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox faith indeed of any faith not explicitly faithful to Moscow were closed, their priests were slaughtered or imprisoned.

The most evil of all, Putin systematically kidnapped Ukrainian children, some say 20,000, some say up to 100,000 and took them to Russia to become Russian, to abjure their homeland and become faithful to Putin himself. These are just some of the war crimes that these planes allowed those who burned and destroyed on the tarmac.

Insofar as they were part of the Russian nuclear strike force, they were also a threat to our own country.

So I come back to my question: why was the British state so shy and so nervous? Why did we refuse publicly to share Ukrainian joy? This should be a moment for a positive exultation, because the potential for poutines for carnage and chaos has been reduced. So why silence?

I think you can guess the answer. It is the same old nonsense, the same old waste not to cause poutine or to push the bear. It is the same old old and superstitious fears that one day we will push the tyrant of the Kremlin too far and that it will increase.

What about nuclear weapons, people say in general. What if he decides to explode a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield? What then? Well, I have an idea of ​​NATO's planning for this possibility that disappeared distant and I can tell you that Putin would be completely crazy to do such a thing, because the Western response would be to drive quickly at the end of him and his diet.

If he became nuclear in any way, he would instantly lose Chinese support; He would lose his supporters in the Middle East and in the world. He would lose his own people, who would rightly be terrified by reprisals and he would not even stop the Ukrainians. They would fight, believe me.

The Spiderweb operation reminds us that the Ukrainians will never be beaten and that they will use all their technological genius to inflict more and more unexpected humiliations on Russia until Putin is ultimately willing to show common sense, and to do the right thing by its own country and in the world: that is to say to confirm what Russia agrees by law. That's it.

The operation also confirmed something vital about Russia. By escaping all poutine spies and intelligence agencies and undoubtedly using Russian assistance in Russia itself, the Ukrainians revealed the fundamental rot of the Russian state. From the start, it was clear that Putin is fighting against endemic problems of cheating and corruption in the Russian armed forces.

His armored cars had the bad tires because someone was flying. He was told that the security services had paid a fortune on the fifth columnists of kyiv who were going to get up and overwhelm the Zelensky regime. It was garbage. They did not exist.

Putin suffers from the fundamental weakness of the autocratic state: that he listens to a tiny nucleus of yes men who are themselves lied to by others. It is his fatal weakness.

Putin will fail and Putin must fail. Indeed, it was the official policy of the British government. He will fail faster if we all recover the courage to say it.

Glory in Ukraine for the Spiderweb operation.