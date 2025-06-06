



This article is a version on site of our Newsletter Swamp Notes. Premium subscribers can register here to have the newsletter delivered every Monday and Friday. Standard subscribers can go to Premium here, or explore all FT newsletters

Pull the writers. America Season 7 becomes uncontrollable. Even if Elon Musk somehow makes Donald Trump, a telephone call is apparently planned the breach between the richest man in the world and his most powerful will surely persist. You cannot call for the dismissal of Trumps, make insinuations on his relationship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, claim full credit for his electoral victory and claim that this has never happened.

Trump is notoriously thinly skin. If you take musk at their nominal value, their curding relationship comes from what he considers the great but not beautiful republican budget, a disgusting abomination in the choice of the choice of rockets. But psychology, not budgetary philosophy, is a better lens on these behaviors for men. As the late evening comedian Stephen Colbert said: I am starting to fear that two narcissistic megalomaniacs having a total incapacity to see the value in other humans could have trouble making friends.

Musk clearly thinks he is able to harm Trump. But Trump has almost all the cards. If the US president without hinders wanted to destroy musk companies, he could do so. All depend on one degree or another of the federal government for regulatory releases and approval, contracts and, consequently, a competitive advantage. A large part of the richness of the muscles comes from its participation in Tesla, which is always negotiated at more than 100 times income. By blocking the approval of its fully independent version, Trump could harm the company. Also look for Jeff Bezos to make his way in the right graces. Bezoss Blue Origin is the only plausible competitor in SpaceX, the other main source of rich muscle paper.

Indeed, the real cause of their fall has much to do with the American budget deficit, all that Musk claims. Admittedly, the big and beautiful Bill assets had to feel a humiliation for Musk, which promised to find 2 TM of dollars in tax economy with its so-called Department of Effectiveness of the Government to see Trump add more than that to the deficit. Was it bullshit? Trump would have asked Doge aid. I guess his question was rhetorical. A real Musks is that the budget would eliminate tax credits for electric vehicles, which would leave Tesla's flagship product in difficulty. He is also apparently moving the assets on Trumps, a partnership with Sam Altman, Managing Director of Openais, with whom Musk fell several years ago. This Altman scam, as Musk calls it, was to appear with Trump during an event last month in Abu Dhabi was a red line. Musc has derailed the public appearance of Trump-Altman, but not the agreement of artificial intelligence data they were in the Gulf to reveal. Stargate Eau, like Stargate USA which was announced in January, makes Openai Trumps favorite in this rapidly expanding sector. Until now, musks have failed, Xai has been held out of the agreement. Earlier this week, the White House suddenly withdrawn the appointment of the friend of musks Jared Isaacman as the next NASA chief.

In short, Musk has largely overestimated its lever effect. I do not know if its use of reported ketamine played a role that the famous hole K, which leads to an overuse of anesthesia leads to paranoid delusions and psychotic episodes. But musk is subject to narcissism without any pharmaceutical help. Think about the face of Jack Nicholsons in the shiny that suddenly looms on this vast empty hotel in the Rockies. Now, the image musks face looking at Capitol Hill as he strikes the legislation on the signing. He thought he could kill Trumps Priority Bill with a few publications on social networks. The greatest ratherocrat in the world has lost reality. Musk accused Trump of ingratitude for having failed to reward him for nearly $ 300 million in the aid election he provided. But Musks companies have gained $ 38 billion in federal subsidies and contracts over the years. He reimbursed Washington by bringing a chainsaw to the government. Now it's a real ingratitude.

Which brings me to my own question this time for Joe Miller, a big colleague from our DC office who covers the oligarchs in Washington. Joe, how do you think Musk, so clear in the business, ended up making such a bad bet?

Recommended reading

My column this week addresses the big Trump enigma on China. We know that the mind prevails over most things, but on Taiwan, economic decoupling and American-chinese relations in general, we are still in the dark. The Chinese are as confused about Trumps Endgame as everyone, I write.

Speaking of Musk, everyone should read this column of Michelle Goldberg burning in the New York Times on Musks Legacy of Disease St Famisse and Death. If there was justice in the world, Musk could never repair its reputation, at least not without consecrating most of its fortune to soften the misery it has generated, she writes.

Even if musk reinstates itself on Mars, we must all be more attention to the morbidities of our technological elites. The new HBO film, Mountainheak, written by Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the succession, offers a painfully good satire on alternative solar systems that many of these rather people live. The film leads you to its own mini-hole. With the possible exception of Musk, and perhaps Mark Zuckerberg, Trump creates a golden age for Broligarchs.

Joe Miller answers

Ed, I tend to agree that psychology is the best discipline to analyze musks and to understand how it has misunderstood the value of the cards he held at DC.

I never really thought that it was an alliance based solely on mutual interest. Musk certainly does not need more SpaceX government contracts was essential for NASA long before Trump was re -elected. Even if Musk was to somehow generate the defense supply apparatus to further promote its companies, the increase would be a rounding error in its fortune of $ 420 billion. He also didn't need Trump to remove the government from his back regulators had already turned out to be relatively amazed against various violations in the Biden era.

Despite all that the agitation has done on the injection of cash from Musks into the Trump campaign, the president was probably right when he said on Thursday that he would have won the Pennsylvania without the help of the billionaires. Let us not forget that Kamala Harris raised more than his rival and lost. In addition, Musk showed that his political instincts were much worse than the Trumps even before the Wisconsin debacle, he supported the bad horses for the secretary of the Treasury and leader of the majority of the Senate, among other fundamental blunders (AFD did not in fact win the German elections).

No, the two people with the noisiest megaphones on earth did not need each other in themselves, except insofar as their egos had to be more massage and their grievances more validation.

A large part of the alignment of Trump Valleys of Silicon can be understood in similar terms. Yes, the Broligarques wanted tax reductions and deregulation, but as it was very clear at a conference at which I attended Capitol Hill with many Protgs Peter Thiel and Musk, they also want to be taken seriously by what they reluctantly recognize as the seat of real power in the United States.

A musques friend said it explained the bust of Thursdays. Musk could probably have been able to go beyond his tax reproaches with Trump's tax bill if the legislation does not also serve as a daily recall of his humiliation in Doge, where he did not find a savings that would considerably reduce the deficit. Being the richest man in the world, it seems, does not necessarily grant you the thickest skin.

Your comments

Marry likes to hear from you. You can send an email to the team at [email protected], contact ed in [email protected] and Joe on [email protected], and follow them on x at @joemillerjr and @EDWARDGLUE. We may include an extract from your response in the next newsletter

Newsletters recommended for you

Trade jumps on the essential reading on the changing face of international trade and globalization. Register here

Robert Armstrong not classified dissects the most important market trends and discusses how the best spirits in the wall streets respond to it. Register here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/17a4991d-afde-4be7-b0ea-77624b96b70c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos