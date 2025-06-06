



The ambitious naval expansion of Turkey takes shape while new details have emerged on its first local aircraft carrier, Mugem, now under construction in Istanbul. With the design and integration of the current system, priority will be given to local planes, including unmanned fighting drones and light jets, according to the declarations of Captain Hakan Uçar, Director of the Office of the Turkish Navy design project, reported by Jane's Osint Friday. Nowsweek contacted the presidency of Turkey's defense industries, supervising defense projects, to comment. Why it matters The industrial growth of Turkey's Defense reports Ankara's desire to assert greater strategic autonomy and its importance both within NATO and for the Middle East under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an ally of US President Donald Trump. Naval and expansion defense capacities of Turkey – including a fifth generation fighter plane – could also change the global dynamics of the defense industry. What to know About 285 meters long and 72 meters wide, Mugem will weigh around 60,000 tonnes and should transport up to 50 planes, with two tracks for takeoff and one for landing, according to a description on the website of the Turkish government communications management. The ship will have a cockpit built so that the planes take off from a short track and land safely, known as the Stobar system, according to Jane's OsintAn first open source intelligence and defense analysis provider. Turkey, a member of NATO since 1952, has no traditional full-size aircraft carriers; Its largest ship, the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship mainly serves as a drone carrier but has limited capacities compared to a real carrier. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense revealed the warship last year and announced the start of construction in January. Turkey also builds a submarine and the TF-2000 class destroyer. Erdogan has established himself as a key figure in several geopolitical arenas, a grateful Trump and turning to the head of a long-standing ally, while he seeks to redefine the policy of the Middle East of Washington. Turkey's expanding defense capacities are involved in the midst of an increasing rivalry with Israel, in particular in Syria where Turkey maintains bases in the North and has undertaken to take advantage of close ties with Syrian opposition factions. Turkey is also an important buttress against Russia and has been a diplomatic player in the Ukraine War. What people say Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency in January 2025: “With this project, the objective of Turkey's maritime independence and regional superiority is clearly visible. However, as long as foreign dependence continues in critical fields such as electrical systems and aircraft technology, more time and investment are necessary to achieve these objectives.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in 2024, quoted by TRT World: “We will not stop or come back from our way before reaching the objective of a fully independent Türkiye in the defense industry.” What happens next Turkey will continue to accelerate the main defense projects, arousing increasing strategic interests of the regional powers. This photo taken on October 29, 2023 in Istanbul shows the Turkish Naval Forces warship TGC Imbat P 335 fast attack ship, during a naval military parade on the Bosphorus to mark the 100th anniversary of …

This photo taken on October 29, 2023 in Istanbul shows the Turkish Naval Forces warship TGC Imbat P 335 fast attack ship, during a naval military parade on the Bosphorus to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Ozan Kose / AFP / Getty images



