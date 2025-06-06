Carney defends the decision to invite the Indian PM at the G7 top to Alberta

Open this photo in the gallery: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Friday with Prime Minister Mark Carney.Stringer / Reuters

Prime Minister Mark Carney defends his decision to invite the Prime Minister of Indias Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in Alberta this month, despite an in progress investigation into the participation of the Southern Asian countries in the murder in 2023 of Hardeep Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The predecessor of Mr. Carneys Justin Trudeau publicly accused India of a role in the gangland style murder of Mr. Nijjar, an eminent defender of a distinct state for the Sikhs in the Indian State of Punjab. India denied this allegation.

The Prime Minister refused to answer a question on Friday to know if he thought that Mr. Modi was involved in the death of Mr. Nijjar, who was killed outside a Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, there is a legal process which is literally underway and completely advanced in Canada, and it is never appropriate to comment with regard to these legal processes.

He offered a justification to invite Mr. Modi, even if last year, the RCMP publicly said that he had solid evidence that the highest levels of the Indian government were involved in the orchestration of a campaign of violence and intimidation on Canadian soil.

Carney said it was logical that India as the most populous country in the world, with the fifth largest economy, present to this year G7 where leaders will hold discussions on energy security, critical minerals and infrastructure projects in the developing world.

My role as president of the G7 It is important to invite the most important countries to participate in talking about important questions such as energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and India is really at the center of the world supply chains, said Carney.

There is no public indication that India has agreed to cooperate in the investigation into Canadas on the Nijjar massacre. However, the Prime Minister said on Friday that the two countries resolved to a continuous dialogue of the police. Mr. Carney did not say if it included the murder of Nijjar.

Mr. Modi said in an article on X on Friday that he would attend the G7 in Kananaskis from June 15 to 17.

Canadian-Indian relations suffered a major break in September 2023, when Mr. Trudeau told Parliament that the National Security apparatus of Canada had reason to believe that Indian government agents had killed Mr. Nijjar.

Twenty months after this diplomatic violation, Canada level positions and India ambassadors in the other country are still vacant.

Mr. Modi said in his post that he had congratulated Mr. Carney for his electoral victory.

As dynamic democracies linked by deep ties to people, India and Canada will work with renewed vigor, guided by mutual respect and shared interests, he wrote. Let's look forward to our meeting at the top.

The World Organization of Canada Sikh (WSO) condemned Mr. Carneys' decision to invite Mr. Modi to the G7 despite the alleged role India in the death of Mr. Nijjar.

For Sikhs in Canada, this is betrayal, not only of our community, but basic Canadian values, said WSO president Danish Singh in a statement. Prime Minister Carneys' decision to invite Narendra Modi, while India continues to deny any role in the assassination of Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjar and refuses to cooperate with the Canadian authorities, is both shameful and dangerous.

We never welcome the leaders of Russia, China or Iran in such circumstances. However, India has done much more on Canadian soils in terms of foreign interference and transnational repression, including orchestration of murders, and is rewarded with a welcome on the red carpet.

Last week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, said that Canada was impatient to rebuild links with India as part of an effort to diversify trade in the United States, while the RCMP survey on the murder of Mr. Nijjars continues.

Carney’s government, which also spoke of repairing links with China on Thursday, strengthens relations abroad while links with the United States eroded under US President Donald Trump.

Last week, Anand said that the renewal of links with India will take place one step at a time.

As I mentioned, the rule of law will never be compromised, and there is an ongoing investigation concerning the case you mentioned, she said in an interview, referring to the murder of Mr. Nijjars. At the same time, we look forward to continuing to build this partnership, and we were looking forward to this as a government, it's not just me.

It is part of the process of diversifying our relationships and the establishment of relationships around the world.

Carney won the April federal elections after campaigning on a plan aimed at reducing the country's dependence on the United States, which he painted as increasingly unreliable.

Goldy Hyder, President of the Canada Business Council, praised Mr. Modis's inclusion at the top of G7 leaders.

He said there was a clear opportunity to come for Canada and India to reset their relationship and determine the next steps in the coming months.

Globally, it is important that democracies work in concert at a stimulating and uncertain moment like this, said Hyder.

