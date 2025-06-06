



(TibetanreView.net, June0625) on 11-Government Chinese 11th Panchen Lama, Gyaincain Norbu, called on June 6 on President Xi Jinping to receive a conference on the role of larger role by winning Tibetan loyalty to the Communist Party of the Chinese State. The Reunion report came while China intensified its propaganda campaign to name its own reincarnation of the current one, 14th Dalai Lama, Gyaincain Norbu being supposed to play a religious charade to give a veneer of credibility to the process. XI called Panchen Rinpoche to make a greater contribution to the promotion of ethnic unity and religious harmony, as well as stability, development and progress in the autonomous region of Xizang in southwest China, reported that the China official reported Xinhua Press agency on June 6, focusing on the Chinese of the Tibetan region, in particular by calling the territory occupied by its sink name. The report indicates, XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission received Gyaincain Norbu in Zhongnanhai. Zhongnanhai houses the offices and residence of the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCC) and the Council of State, in Beijing. A Norbu Gyaincan watch photo offering a white khatag (Tibetan ceremonial greeting scarf) in XI. Another photo shows the meeting of the two in a room, flanked by two elderly monks on the side of Gyaincain Norbus and Chinese officials of the game, including the managers of the Party United work department, on the XIS side. China prepares Gyaincain Norbu since 1995 after having kidnapping and disappeared the Dalai Lama recognized 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima to help him win the loyalty of Tibetan peoples to the Communist Party of the Chinese State. But its ability to play this role is limited by its lack of general acceptability and the fact that China maintains it in Beijing, while doing it annual travel in different parts of Tibet to organize ceremonies and religious lessons, give conferences and make ceremonial appearances. But his biggest role could be to play a religious charade to give a false cachet of legitimacy to the appointment in Chinas of his own reincarnation of the current Dalai Lama when the time comes. * * * In the meantime, the AP June 6 cited another Xinhua According to Gyaltsen (Gyaincain) Norbu, 35, as ensuring in Xi that he would firmly support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and resolutely safeguarded the unity of the fatherland and national unity. Also, the SCMP.com June 6 cited the state media as saying that Xi also called Gyaincain Norbu for continuous efforts to promote the disaster of religion. He quoted a Xinhua Note that the Panchen Lama is committed to playing a role in strengthening the sense of the community for the Chinese nation, systematically progressing the sinister of religion in China and promoting the modernization of Tibet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tibetanreview.net/china-appointed-11th-panchen-lama-meets-xi-jinping-in-zhongnanhai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos