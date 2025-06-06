In Trump-Xe relations, China seems to have the upper hand

Open this photo in the gallery: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a long -awaited phone call on Thursday.Reuters

A few hours after US President Donald Trump deplored how extremely difficult it is to conclude an agreement with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the two leaders had a long -awaited phone call which seemed to confirm this evaluation, with Beijing offering shortly while winning several apparent Washington concessions.

Even if he launched a total trade war against China, Trump repeatedly said that he wanted to speak personally with Mr. Xi, while clearly indicating that he expected the Chinese chief to contact him, not the other way around.

A Chinese reading of the Conversation of Thursdays, however, noted to say that it was Mr. XI who took a phone call from Mr. Trump, shortly after a position of caps by the American president on social networks in which he described Mr. XI as very difficult and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!!



Although Beijing has many reasons to want to repress trade tensions, Xi has shown that he was ready to wait for Trump to flash at least that the Chinese economy can better resist pain than the United States.

The United States and China have interrupted most of the prices against each other after discussions last month in Geneva, but progress seemed to stall shortly after, the two parties accusing the other to violate their tenuous agreement. At the very least, another series of talks will probably delay the worst American tariffs against China while Beijing seeks to rebalance its economy far from the dependence of the American market.

XI also seemed to win a concession on the issue of student visas, a Chinese reading citing Trump saying that the United States loves Chinese students to study in America.

Reading also said that Mr. Trump had promised to honor China's policy, an agreement on Taiwan's status, of which Beijing and Washington have massively different interpretations. The United States argues that there is only one China, governing Beijing, while the status of democratic Taiwan is undecided. Beijing considers Chinese politics, which it pushes aggressively to other countries, as an approval of its territorial demands in Taiwan.

Trump did not mention Taiwan in any of his publications on social networks on the call on Thursday, saying that he had concentrated almost entirely on trade. And he too raised a problem that was missing in the other read parts: rare land.

China controls a huge band of the world's rare vital land supply for most modern technologies and has decided to restrict exports to the United States in retaliation for American prices. This greatly alarmed Washington and was a key priority for commercial negotiators, which led to complaints that Beijing did not follow the agreements concluded in Geneva.

Trump said after his conversation with Mr. Xi that there should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products. But the subject was entirely missing in the Chinese accounts of the call, and we do not know what type of agreement was concluded, if necessary.

Craig Singleton, a member of senior China at the Non -Partisan Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said that Mr. XI finally seemed to be conceded to maintenance with Trump as a concern for prevention, but temporarily, more severe American competitive actions descending the pike.

The risk of embarrassment for XI here is minimal; The gain is an additional breathing room in a competition that Beijing expects to drag for years, he added.

In the United States, the call was quickly overshadowed by Mr. Trumps degenerating the quarrel with Elon Musk, the coverage continued to lead public media in China on Friday and painted Mr. XI as having the upper hand.

The fact that the last call between the two leaders took place at the request of the American party indicates that China has the initiative and reflects increasing anxiety in Washington, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Global Times told XIANG.

Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, agreed, in an interview that the United States seemed to have trouble reorganizing supply chains far from China from the tariff dam.

Many factories, whether for cars or planes, are about to close, so Trump is under pressure and must speak with China, said Professor Wu, adding that China, too, has been very concerned about the recent strong divergence in China-US relations and wants to mitigate tensions.

However, he noted that Beijing won the first stage of the game, during the Geneva talks, and has shown that our ability to resist pressure is somewhat stronger than that of the United States

With reports by Alexandra Li