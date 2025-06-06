Politics
In Trump-Xe relations, China seems to have the upper hand
A few hours after US President Donald Trump deplored how extremely difficult it is to conclude an agreement with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the two leaders had a long -awaited phone call which seemed to confirm this evaluation, with Beijing offering shortly while winning several apparent Washington concessions.
Even if he launched a total trade war against China, Trump repeatedly said that he wanted to speak personally with Mr. Xi, while clearly indicating that he expected the Chinese chief to contact him, not the other way around.
A Chinese reading of the Conversation of Thursdays, however, noted to say that it was Mr. XI who took a phone call from Mr. Trump, shortly after a position of caps by the American president on social networks in which he described Mr. XI as very difficult and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!!
Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi confronted weeks of brewing tension and a battle on critical minerals in a rare leader to leader leader.
Reuters
Although Beijing has many reasons to want to repress trade tensions, Xi has shown that he was ready to wait for Trump to flash at least that the Chinese economy can better resist pain than the United States.
The United States and China have interrupted most of the prices against each other after discussions last month in Geneva, but progress seemed to stall shortly after, the two parties accusing the other to violate their tenuous agreement. At the very least, another series of talks will probably delay the worst American tariffs against China while Beijing seeks to rebalance its economy far from the dependence of the American market.
XI also seemed to win a concession on the issue of student visas, a Chinese reading citing Trump saying that the United States loves Chinese students to study in America.
Carney accepts high-level talks with Beijing on the resolution of the Canada-China Trade War
Beijing envoy urges Ottawa to end prices on Chinese electric vehicles and warns against the Cold War mentality
Reading also said that Mr. Trump had promised to honor China's policy, an agreement on Taiwan's status, of which Beijing and Washington have massively different interpretations. The United States argues that there is only one China, governing Beijing, while the status of democratic Taiwan is undecided. Beijing considers Chinese politics, which it pushes aggressively to other countries, as an approval of its territorial demands in Taiwan.
Trump did not mention Taiwan in any of his publications on social networks on the call on Thursday, saying that he had concentrated almost entirely on trade. And he too raised a problem that was missing in the other read parts: rare land.
China controls a huge band of the world's rare vital land supply for most modern technologies and has decided to restrict exports to the United States in retaliation for American prices. This greatly alarmed Washington and was a key priority for commercial negotiators, which led to complaints that Beijing did not follow the agreements concluded in Geneva.
Trump said after his conversation with Mr. Xi that there should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products. But the subject was entirely missing in the Chinese accounts of the call, and we do not know what type of agreement was concluded, if necessary.
Craig Singleton, a member of senior China at the Non -Partisan Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said that Mr. XI finally seemed to be conceded to maintenance with Trump as a concern for prevention, but temporarily, more severe American competitive actions descending the pike.
The risk of embarrassment for XI here is minimal; The gain is an additional breathing room in a competition that Beijing expects to drag for years, he added.
In the United States, the call was quickly overshadowed by Mr. Trumps degenerating the quarrel with Elon Musk, the coverage continued to lead public media in China on Friday and painted Mr. XI as having the upper hand.
The fact that the last call between the two leaders took place at the request of the American party indicates that China has the initiative and reflects increasing anxiety in Washington, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Global Times told XIANG.
Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, agreed, in an interview that the United States seemed to have trouble reorganizing supply chains far from China from the tariff dam.
Many factories, whether for cars or planes, are about to close, so Trump is under pressure and must speak with China, said Professor Wu, adding that China, too, has been very concerned about the recent strong divergence in China-US relations and wants to mitigate tensions.
However, he noted that Beijing won the first stage of the game, during the Geneva talks, and has shown that our ability to resist pressure is somewhat stronger than that of the United States
With reports by Alexandra Li
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/us-politics/article-donald-trump-xi-jinping-us-china-trade-deal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Small earthquake Jolts Delhi, Epics Center in the southeastern part of the city – Delhi News
- Chinese Deputy Prime Minister to attend US-Chinese trade discussions in London
- Dutch pleasure home fans and Argentina Spaan Spanish party as FIH Hockey Pro League CV CV
- The explosion between Elon Musk and Donald Trump was entertaining, but how were things so bad, so fast?
- What happened behind the meeting between Megawati and Dasco-Prasetyo Hadi?
- Singles & Doubles teams deserve boys tennis championships
- 6.4 Steeling Southeast Indian Ocean: NCM – GULF News
- Mount Pleasant Doctors urge men to get screened for Men Health Awareness Month
- XI highlights the friendship of myanmars in Durant “Paukphaw” on the 75th diplomatic anniversary
- In Türkiye, Erdogan issues a decree to brake the cesareans
- For a long time Conner Football Coach Dave TROSper is about
- Trump encouraged Vance to answer diplomatically when he asked him questions about Musk. Here's how it played in real time