The party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan threatens to launch a large -scale movement for his release | World News

CM Ali Amin Gandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condemned the detention of the old

A senior official of the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan threatened to launch a large-scale movement for his release after Eid Al-Adha if he was not released before the festival.

Imran Khan, 72, has been in prison since August 2023 in several cases (AP)

Ali Amin Gandapur, chief minister of the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the eminent leader of the Pakistani Party Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) of Khan, spoke with the media on Thursday.

Khan, 72, has been in prison since August 2023 in several cases. His party had organized rallies in the past demanding too much of his release.

If we do not see Imran Khan being released before Eid Al-Adha, we reserve the right to protest. We head towards a movement by bringing people on the street against the unjustified and unfair detention of Khan in false cases, said Gandapur.

The nation must wake up and it is now time to release it from prison. We will no longer tolerate slavery. When we protested from time to time, he said in response to a question.

Gandapur said the PTI would make every possible effort and we will act quickly, because the country is destroyed by the decisions of those who have seized power.

Gandapur called Khan's continuous imprisonment as a serious injustice and expressed his frustration in the face of the government's refusal to allow free dialogue with their incarcerated party leader.

He also stressed how the judiciary had lost his independence, in particular after the 26th constitutional amendment. There is no hope of the judiciary. If the courts were really independent, we would see free and fair decisions.

Gandapur also condemned prolonged detention of the wife of Khan, Bushra Bibi, who, according to him, was maintained in interior residence for 14 months without justification.

This story was published from a Wire agency flow without modifications to the text. Only the title has been changed.

