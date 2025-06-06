Politics
The call between Trump and Xi Jinping does not raise the Nimo in the Chinese Fbrica: calm the waters, but does not change the course
The recent telephone conversation between Xi Jinping Y Donald Trump The expectations of genes in certain sectors of Chinese affairs, but in Fbrica and among exporters, prudence marked by uncertainty persists.
The volatility of American policies and the lack of concrete agreements have led many manufacturers to postpone important decisions until lighter signals occur on the management of the commercial relationship between China Y USA.
The call, which took place on Thursday and which was the first in two months between the two leaders, tackles key issues such as the tense trade relationship, Chinese exports of rare land and the situation of Chinese students abroad.
In addition, the two LDERES exchanged invitations to visit the capitals of their respective passes. In social networks, Asset He describes conversation as a positive progression for the two nations, although in Chinese industrial environments, optimism was much more moderate.
The conversation occurred after weeks of mutual accusations on compliance with an agreement concluded Ginebra At the beginning of the previous month. This alliance had allowed the two largest economies in the world to suspend the mayor of the reciprocal prices imposed in April and to resume negotiations.
Have it Morning post in southern ChinaThe truce temporarily ended a pricing escalation which had changed the supply chains and generated instability in world trade.
During the period of greater tension, the prices exceeded 100%, which leads to numerous Chinese FBRICA to transfer part of their production to the South-East Asicians.
Vietnam It is consolidated as a strategic point to redirect Chinese products to the American market, with an increase of 22.5% of imports from China In April.
Despite the apparent distension after the call, many entrepreneurs maintain a waiting position. Winnie LamSecretary General of the Board of Directors Hong Kong Business Association VietnamExplain to the environment that confidence in declarations of Asset He was eroded: nobody makes long-term decisions if there is no agreement signed, between Vietnam and the United States or between China and the United States.
LAM AADI that pause projects remain unchanged and that those who have already advanced with their plans continue to do so, without observing abrupt reverse.
Skepticism is also reflected in the words of Huang FengHat exporter in CanProvince of Zhejiangwhose activity depends largely on the American market.
Huang declares al Morning post in southern China This pays little attention to the calls between LDERES, because what really matters are the specific agreements. We are just waiting. American policies are too often changing.
However, some manufacturers recognize that the dialogue between XI Y Asset Contribute to reducing confrontation and restoring some confidence. A seller of tools and articles for the house in Canidentified as YaoExpresses to the environment that the duration of the call, 90 minutes, is reassuring.
Yao plans to open a store in Amazon Intended for American customers and considers that time is conducive to the launch of their business, due to high demand and greenhouse in the United States, which considerably exceeds fierce competition on the local market.
He Morning post in southern China I also collected the opinion of Alfred NGDirector of the electronic manufacturing company Suga Internationalwho considers the call as a positive signal, although he has noticed that he does not expect a significant reduction in prices for China. NG said that relocation was still on the table, but that decisions concerning the fate of the FBRA depend on greater clarity of the prices applied to each country.
Some exporters consulted by the support highlighted the importance of maintaining a constant communication channel between the LDERS of the two pass to avoid new surprises and shocks in the commercial policy. A framework of a paper business in Zhejiang I suggest establishing regular, quarterly or half -yearly calls, between XI Y Asset He can help stabilize the situation and provide greater peace of mind to exporters. According to this manager, a direct conversation between presidents represents the most effective method to reduce tensions.
Ker GibbsAmerican consultant partner Restructuring of provident and former president of American commercial room in ShanghiHe says that the results of the call were symbolic and substantial. It is more about calming the waters that change the tide, says.
The community also pointed out that, despite the price pricing and the reconciling tone of the call, the mayors of Chinese manufacturers prefer to wait before making long -term strategic decisions. The experience of the last months, marked by sudden changes in American trade policy, has left a distrust brand that only dissipates with firm agreements and clear stability signals.
