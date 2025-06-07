



China has granted temporary export licenses to rare land suppliers of the three main American car manufacturers, two familiar sources said, while the disruption of the supply chain are starting to surface the Beijing export borders on these materials. At least some of the licenses are valid for six months, the two sources said, refusing to be appointed because the information is not public. It was not immediately clear how much or the items are covered by approval or if the move signals children who prepare to relieve the rare earth license process, which, according to industry groups, is heavy and has created a bottle of the offer. On Thursday, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a long phone call to flatten commercial differences. China has granted temporary export licenses to rare land suppliers of the three main American car manufacturers, sources said. GM cars, above. Getty images Trump said in the position of social media that “there should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products”. The two parties said the teams will come together soon. China's decision in April to restrict exports of a wide range of rare land and related magnets sparked supply chains at the center of car manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military entrepreneurs around the world. China domination of the critical mineral industry, a key to the transition of green energy, is increasingly considered as a key lever for Beijing in its trade war with the United States. Chinaprodors approximately 90% of the rare earths in the world, and representatives of the automotive industry warned of production threats because of their dependence on these parties. Suppliers of three major American car manufacturers, General Motors, Ford and Jeep-Maker Stellantis obtained authorization from a few rare land export licenses on Monday, said one of the two sources. GM and Ford each refused to comment. Stellantis said that he was working with suppliers “to ensure an effective license process” and that so far, the company has been able to “respond to immediate production problems without major disruption”. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for faxed comments. Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Trump had a long telephone call on Thursday to eliminate business differences. Getty images Critical mineral export controls of China have become the emphasis on Trump's criticism with regard to Beijing, which, according to him, violated the truce reached last month to retreat rates and commercial restrictions. American automotive companies already feel the impact of restrictions. Fordshut has dropped the production of its explorer SUV in its Chicago factory for a week in May due to a shortage of rare land, said the company. The approval of automotive suppliers follows a green light granted to suppliers of an American electronics company last week and another published earlier this week to suppliers of a non -auto American company, said the first person, refusing to appoint companies. China produces around 90% of the rare earths in the world, and representatives of the automotive industry warned of production threats because of their dependence on these parties. The Bayan Obo mine in interior Mongolia, above. Reuters “We have to give the Chinese the benefit of the doubt they work through it. It is up to them to show that they are not the armament,” said the person. Reuters reported on Wednesday that China had introduced a monitoring system for its rare earth magnet sector in a movement to improve its control over the sector and the repression of smuggling.

