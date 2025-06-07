



The man chosen by Beijing as the second largest figure in Tibetan Buddhism promised membership of the dictates of the Communist Party in power on Friday during a rare face -to -face meeting with Chinese chief Xi Jinping. Gyaltsen Norbu, who is rarely seen in public, met in camera with Mr. Xi in Zhongnanhai, the government complex in the Beijing center, about 2300 miles from his original monastery of Tashilhumpo, high on the Tibetan steppe. The 35 -year -old said that he would “strongly support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and resolutely safeguarding the unity of the fatherland and national unity,” reported the Xinhua news agency. The Chinese government appointed him the Lama Panchen of Tibetan Buddhism in 1995 at the age of five after the followers of the Dalai Lama recognized a different boy, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, like the Panchen's incarnation. This boy and his family disappeared in 1995 in what the American government alleged was a kidnapping by the Chinese government and the Dalai Lama, 89, refused to recognize Panchen Lama, named Chinese. Chinese President Xi Jinping (Center) receives Norbu gyaltsen as Wang Huning, president of the political consultative conference of the Chinese people, examines (Yan Yan / Xinhua via AP / PA) The Chinese government says that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima is now a university graduate living in a privacy and working a stable job, while producing no evidence. The Panchen Lama, named Chinese, was cited on Friday by Xinhua saying that he “would help promote national unity and progress, systematically promote the sinister of religion in China and promote modernization of Tibet”. Mr. Xi’s government uses the term “disaster” to point out that all religions, including Christianity and Islam, must take their communist party orders, reduce their non -Chinese aspects and limit their role in society. Mr. XI was cited as saying in the Panchen of the Chinese government that he should continue the “strong sense of the Tibetan Buddhism community for the Chinese nation, systematically progressing the sinister of religion in China and promoting the modernization of Tibet”. Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio published a statement marking the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, saying that he and his family had been abducted by the Chinese government. “Chinese authorities should immediately release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and stop persecuting the Tibetans for their religious beliefs,” said Rubio. Panchen Lama's position is particularly sensitive because he should participate in the recognition of a new Dalai Lama and serve as a tutor, a religious process that the officially atheist communist party is determined to control. On Friday, the meeting also reflected the emphasis put by Mr. Xi on economic and political stability within Chinese borders, where an economic collapse has raised concerns of anti-government overflows and the control of minority groups is a overwhelming obsession.

