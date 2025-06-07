



High White House officials will meet a Chinese delegation in London on Monday for the next series of commercial negotiations, said US President Donald Trump. The meeting comes after a phone call between Mr. Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping Thursday, which, according to the American president, was “very positive” – ​​lasting about an hour and a half. Addressing journalists on Friday of Air Force One, the president added that it was a “good speech”, describing the agreement as “complicated”, but which “will bring us a lot of money”. He also said: “I get along well with XI and China.” Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player





The United States and China are reaching an agreement on prices

Writing on his social platform of truth, Trump said that the next London meeting “should go very well” and added that the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the trade secretary Howard Litnick and the commercial representative Jamieson Greer would represent the United States during the talks. We do not know who will represent China. The two countries are in an impasse on the prices and a dispute involving critical exports of the minerals of rare earths, in which China remains the dominant producer. On May 12, China and the United States struck 90 -day business In Geneva to suspend the reprisal rates had been placed since Mr. Trump was inaugurated in January. The American president said that this decision was part of a “total reset” in relations. The agreement caused a global increase in stock market and American clues that were or approached the bears market levels. Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player





The United States and China end the trade war

The temporary agreement has seen the United States reduce its rate by 145% to 30% on Chinese products. China also agreed to reduce its reprisal prices by 125% to 10% on American goods. However, sectoral prices, such as 25% cars tax,, Aluminum and steelare still in place. Find out more Sky News:

Leave the cookies once Follow Trump 100 on your podcast application The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the American president had initiated the appeal and that they had asked him to “remove the negative measures” in place against China. He also said Trump said that “the United States likes Chinese students to come to study in America.” This despite his administration saying previously that he would “aggressively” revise the visas of Chinese students who study in the United States. Since the re -election of Trump, the president has frequently published threats of punitive commercial measures against American partners, to return to the last minute.

