XI calls Trump's bluff and wins, many and many times

Chinas Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone on Thursday, June 5, the first known official contact with the Trump 2.0 era. Although the signs of Dntte are few, the fact that the leaders of the two largest economies in the world speak to all of them progress.

Essentially, the two presidents spoke of talking more about the line to reduce the temperature on prices and access to rare earth minerals. The exchange has fueled hope with Wall Street that a trademark may be in the cards.

The United States and China seem to have fallen from their last edge, explains analyst Bill Bishop, who writes the loss bulletin. Trump and Xi finally had their appeal, the truce of Geneva can be back on the right track and listen to Trump, the [China] Stop in exports of rare earth magnets can end.

Trump told journalists that the very good call has straightened up all complexity, his very complex things. I think I was in very good shape with China and the trade agreement. However, the global bargain markets hoped that Trump would strike with China that the risks of becoming more like a big flop.

The Chinese side, for example, seems much less impressed by the Thursday call, which suggested the officials was superficial and vague. As the economist of Cornell, Eswar Prasad, asymmetry in Beijing and Washingtons reporting the call suggests that XI has held a difficult line and Trump has not obtained a lot of acquiescement to his requests.

The chances are good that Xi continues to drag things, believing that time is on the Chinese side. By appearing above the melee, XI continues to overcome Trump, who often seems to negotiate with himself. China also has some success by positioning itself as the adult in the room while Trump has a commercial position at another, hour by hour.

The global objectives of commercial assault, other than the display of raw power, are also confused, explains Arthur Kroeber, analyst at Givekal Research.

Kroeber adds that new hostilities between the United States and China show that the many questions that remain suspended after the Geneva ceasefire in mid-May still have no satisfactory answers. It is not clear if the trade policy of the United States is led by Trump, its commercial negotiators or its national security team. »»

So far, XI has adopted an approach to Go-Slow for trade transactions negotiations. The efforts of the American treasury Scott Bessent and the commercial representative Jamieson Greer to convince the markets that a pact was in preparation, imminent, even, was not reciprocal on the Chinese side.

China has reasons to walk carefully. On April 10, Trump Hiking China prices to a caricaturally high 145%. Such a sample is indeed an embargo, notes the economist of the University of Michigan, Justin Wolfers. It is also an action likely to deactivate the other side, wasting any good will between governments.

As Trump fell, Reduce the tax to 30% On May 12, it was too late. This probably explains why team XI presented no dealerships in the days that followed what Trump World called a truce between the two biggest savings. On May 30, Trump said Beijing had completely raped his agreement with us.

But on June 4, Trump clearly indicated that XIS 'registration maintains it at night. In a sion 2:17 diatribe on social networksTrump said: I like President XI of China, I always have, and I will always do it, but it is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude !!!.

Gita Gopinath, the first director general of international monetary funds (IMF), warns that the shock of Trumps Trade War is worse than Covid-19.

This time, the challenge will be more important for them compared to the pandemic, said Gopinath at the Financial Times. During the cochem, central banks moved in the same direction in the softening of monetary policy very quickly.

At this stage, she adds, the monetary authorities travel the fog without coordination or shared crisis game book.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) believes that global growth will now slow down to 2.9% in 2025, against 3.3% in 2024, the lowest rate of expansion since the pandemic. He sees American growth slow down to 1.6% compared to a previous forecast of 2.8%.

Weakened economic prospects will be felt in the world, without any exception, explains the chief economist of the OECD Alvaro Pereira. A lower growth and less trade will reach the income and the slowdown in employment growth.

In a report on Tuesday, the OECD said that agreements to facilitate trade tensions and the decline in prices and other commercial obstacles will help revive growth and investment and avoid increasing prices. This is by far the most important political priority.

In the American economy, OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann told journalists that the main opposite winds are lower export growth due to reprisal measures for trade partners, the impact of high policies' uncertainty and a marked slowdown in net immigration.

However, the factor of uncertainty is just as bad as the prices of it themselves. Especially since the American court reverses taxes on the grounds that it does not have the power to impose them and another keeps them in place.

IF operating by assuming that certain major elements of Trump's pricing policies will remain intact in one form or another, explains Stephen Roach, economist at the University of Yale.

Hopefully they will not be as serious as threatened earlier, but they will nevertheless impose significant taxes on most American imports, with a particularly steep penalty for those who come from China.

Roach adds that I still suspect that the surviving prices at current legal skirmishes are probably expensive enough to have negative impacts on world trade, with particularly unfavorable implications for the United States and China.

The problem is said to be Roach, in this climate, companies do not know how to set up and cause inputs for their multinational production platforms. Planning exercise has become an oxymoron, with serious consequences for the real economy.

The main thing, notes Roach, is that a prolonged period of political uncertainty essentially freezes the commercial decision -making on capital spending and hiring, with negative repercussions for the generation of income and the demand of consumers; The purchasing power of consumers must be more limited by price shocks related to prices. Uncertainty remains the enemy of decision -making.

While Xi Walks prevails over the desire for a big selling commercial agreement, the chances of this fragile truce led even after the call of Thursdays.

On the one hand, the big titles on the assets that have given up on prices while the actions of Wall Street plunged are grin on the president and his inner circle. The same goes for the story #taco the idea that Trump always makes thumbs on import taxes.

Beijing called Trumps Bluff, notes Mark Williams, economist at Capital Economics. The founder of the Eurasia group, Ian Bremmer, notes that prevailing on a total reset with China is really its biggest climb to date.

Since the 1980s, Trump observers know that nothing makes him more angry than being perceived as the loser in any negotiation. This partly explains why he signed and loudly signed a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, an economy with which Washington has a trade surplus. He betrayed despair to highlight a trade agreement In all kinds, regardless of the minor.

Japan is not in a hurry to negotiate a bilateral pact, only six years after the last with Trump 1.0. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba clearly said Tokyo will negotiate at his own pace and not in a hurry.

In Seoul, South Korea, new president, Lee JAE-MYUNGsaid he does not intend to rush to the negotiation table. He is much more liberal than his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol.

Experts call it Korea to answer the American senator Bernie Sanders. As such, Lee is unlikely to make rapid concessions to the detriment of workers' rights in a nation where unions exercise real power.

At the same time, the XIS strategy to play long game and not to start offers the rest of Asia a game book to push the Trumps' negotiation team. His tactical retirement sends a message that the divers markets will change Prevails over the mind in an instant.

First of all, they are stocks that had stocks that made his reciprocal prices delay. Then, the chaotic wave of yields of the American treasury forced Trump to withdraw from the bink again.

However, tensions are almost sure to pass out once Trump will realize that Beijing does not manifest with concessions that Trump thinks that he deserves to have reduced his price in China by 79%.

From Beijing's point of view, Trump fell back because Hed reacted excessively in the first place. As CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon The said, the prices were too large, too large and too aggressive for American economies.

The problem is that Trump has an experience of over 40 years to assert that prices are the answer to almost all imaginable economic problems.

The most coherent economic opinion during the decades is that Asia operates the United States and that only import taxes can save the day. He called magnificent prices and said they would overcome the American economy. However, as economists know, significant prices can also be stagflationaries.

Team XI seems to follow a plan provided by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In 2018 and 2019, slowly walking negotiations with Trump 1.0. Without a doubt, team XI actively develops on their own dodge, such as aggressive flattery.

The Communist Party XIS, of course, does not have to contest the mid-term elections in 18 months. And XI knows it. As such, Beijing is not in a hurry to sign a trading agreement for phase two with an American leader who certainly required a phase three cycle of talks in a year.

At the same time, American officials learn that prevailing on the chaotic process of phase one encouraged China to rotate other markets. Today, the best trading partner in Chinas is the association of the 10 Nations of Southeast Asia, followed by the European Union.

In addition, China actively increases its market share among the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and the South world. XIS made in China 2025 The strategy quietly made the nation more self -sufficient.

All this means that Trumps hopes to conclude a massive trade agreement and which changes the world moving away, even after his declaration after the appeal of Thursdays that such an agreement is on the horizon. And if he wonders who to blame, all that Trump must do is look in the mirror.

Follow William Pesek on X at @williampoeek