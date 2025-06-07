Trump says Xi agreed to restart the flow of crucial minerals, but analysts say that China will not abandon its rare card



President Donald Trump said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to restart the flow of rare earth materials, after announcing a new series of American-Chinese commercial talks on Monday on Monday in London.

Trump made the comments one day after retaining his long -awaited telephone call with XI, during which the two leaders agreed to resume negotiations in a standby on mutual accusations of violation of the truce reached in Geneva last month.

For Washington, a major bonding was Chinese export restrictions on minerals and rare earth magnets, which are essential for everything, from cars to fighter planes, and essential to American and defense industries.

In the weeks following the fragile relaxation, Washington accused Beijing of approving rare earth exports and denying his promise made in Geneva, with Trump expressing an increasing urgency to speak to his Chinese counterpart in Iron Things.

After a 90 -minute call on Thursday, Trump said that he and Xi had straightened up certain points related to magnets in rare earths, describing it as very complex things. But he did not specify what had been agreed exactly.

Asked on Friday if XI had agreed to restart the flow of minerals and rare earth magnets, Trump told journalists abroad Air Force One: Yes, he did. Nor has it developed the speed at which it would happen, nor the volume of the materials that would be released.

The Chinese reading of the call did not mention the rare earths. Instead, he quoted Xi saying that China had seriously and seriously respected in the commercial truce agreement.

Asked about this in the Chinese daily briefing of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs on Friday, a spokesman bypassed the issue, saying that it was a question for other agencies.

China, which controls 90% of the global treatment of rare earths, imposed export restrictions on certain minerals and loving on April 4 at the height of the tariff war, after Trump slapped the reciprocal samples from Chinese products. The new system does not prohibit exports, but requires government approval for each shipment.

The Chinese scholars who advise the government suggested Thursday that Beijing is not ready to abandon the powerful lever effect granted by its domination to the rare land supply chain and can seek to use it to bring Washington to relieve its own export controls aimed at blocking the Chinal access to semiconductors and advanced technologies.

Although American companies are likely to see more expedition approved over the next two weeks, the export license regime is there to stay, said Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

He noted that, according to the official rules established by the Chinas Ministry of Commerce, requests for export licenses can take up to 45 working days to be approved.

In principle, I can agree to export you, but I can accelerate things or slow them down. In reality, at the technical level, it also depends on global bilateral trade and the economic atmosphere, he said. If the bilateral relationship is good, then I go a little faster; Otherwise, I slow down. But you cannot say that I violated the agreement that I always follow the standard procedures.

Some Chinese suppliers of American companies have recently received six -month export licenses, the US Chamber of Commerce said on Friday, but it noted that uncertainty remains in the midst of a large backlog of license requests.

Jin Canrong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said that the importance that Trump attaches to the rare earths shows how effective the rare earth card is effective.

I had not realized how important this rare terrace card was. Now the American team is clearly anxious and eager to solve this problem, it said In a video on social networks Thursday. But of course, link this problem to others, the United States restricted China on fleas and jet engines, so China certainly has every reason to use this card.

As for whether China will modify its policy of controlling rare land exports, which should probably be negotiated in more detail, Jin has added.

Some Chinese researchers have expressed hope that US technological restrictions on China could now be negotiated after Trump announced that the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick whose Department of American Exports Controls will join the Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the commercial representative Jamieson Greer in the next series of commercial negotiations.

The question of American export controls is perhaps no longer an area that is not completely non-negotiable in the future, Cui Fan, professor of economics at the University of International Affairs and the Economy of Beijing and Advisor to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, wrote in an article on social media.

Beijing insisted that its export controls comply with international, non -discriminatory and not targeted practices in a specific country.

A few hours before the two leaders jump on the phone on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce in Chinas reiterated this position during a regular press conference, citing clear attributes for double use of rare land materials. Double user items refer to those with civil and military applications.

The Chinese government examines export license requests for double-use articles in accordance with laws and regulations, and for requests that meet the requirements, China will grant approval to promote and facilitate compliant trade, said spokesperson he yongqian.

The strict license system has considerably disrupted the world supplies of these materials and triggered production disorders in industries in America and Europe, which has alarms among civil servants and businesses.

A survey of member companies conducted by the US Chamber of Commerce in China at the end of the week revealed that among people affected by rare earth export controls, 75% say that their stock would be exhausted within three months.

Following a meeting in Paris this week, the commissioner of the trade of European unions Maros Sefcovic said that he had informed the Chinese Minister of Trade Wang Wentao of the alarming situation in the European automotive industry due to the accelerator of rare Chinese land.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said that during its visit to Europe, Wang is committed to responding to EUS concerns and establishing a green channel for eligible requests to accelerate approvals.