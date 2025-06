US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to leave minerals and rare earth magnets taking place to the United States, a decision that could reduce tensions between the biggest economies in the world. Asked by a journalist on the Air Force One if Xi had agreed to do so, Trump replied: “Yes, he did.” The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comments. Trump's comment occurred one day after a rare call with XI aimed at resolving business tensions that have been preparing on the subject for weeks. At that time, Trump said that there had been a “very positive conclusion” to talks, adding that “there should no longer be any questions concerning the complexity of rare land products”. In another sign of softening tensions on the issue, China has granted temporary export licenses to rare land suppliers from the three main American car manufacturers, two sources familiar with the case said. The best employees of the American president should meet their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for new interviews. “We are very advanced in the China Agreement,” Trump told journalists on Friday. The countries concluded an agreement on May 12 in Geneva, Switzerland, to go back for 90 days most of the Triple figures and Tat-Tat prices that they had placed since the inauguration of Trump in January. The financial markets which were worried about commercial disturbances have rallied to the news. But China’s decision in April suspends exports from a wide range of minerals and criticisms continued to disrupt the necessary supplies to car manufacturers, manufacturers of computer flea and military entrepreneurs around the world. Trump had accused China of raping the Geneva Agreement and ordered borders on flea design software and other expeditions in China. Beijing rejected the complaint and threatened the countermeasures. Rare earths and other critical minerals are a source of leverage for China, because Trump could undergo internal political pressure if economic growth is getting longer because companies cannot manufacture mineral propulsion products. Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly threatened a range of punitive measures on business partners, to revoke some at the last minute. The booming approach has disconcerted the world leaders and corporate leaders frightened. Join the community of industry professionals 2m + Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest information and analyzes.

