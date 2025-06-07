



Pakistan

Pakistan

Omar Ayub says the opposition to launch the protest movement on the call of Imran Khan

He said that party leaders are imprisoned and are punished for their loyalty to the founder of the PTI

SAT, 07 June 2025

HARIPUR (Dunya News)-The head of the opposition of the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said that a protest movement will be launched on the appeal given by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Omar extended Eid's greetings to the compatriots and pilgrims from Hajj.

He said the founder of the PTI, Bushra Bibi and the entire party leadership are imprisoned and are punished for their loyalty to the founder of the PTI.

The opposition chief said: “Everyone is punished for having loved Pakistan. Our struggle will bear fruit, and the founder of the PTI as well as the party leadership will soon be with us. A protest movement will be launched on the call of the founder of PTI, and our movement is still in progress. ”

He said that the reference made against him by the president of the National Assembly had been wrongly subject. He has already been rejected by the return agent in 2018 and 2024, as well as by the Abbottabad bench of the High Court of Peshawar. The reference was filed without any evidence.

Omar said the people had voted for the founder of the PTI in the spectacle of their love.

“My opponents are in panic and file a reference without a valid point or proof. I have 200 fir against me. Let them drop another under the PECA,” he added.

The PTI chief said they thought they could intimidate him. “But I am a soldier of Imran Khan. We will not back up our position. ”

