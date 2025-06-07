PRI President of the PTI on June 11 as crucial for the former pm on bail





BULER: The president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the lawyer Gohar, expressed his confidence that the founder of the Imran Khan party will obtain a deposit, stressing that June 11 is a crucial date in this regard, Ary News reported.

Addressing Ary News, Gohar has extended Eid's greetings to all Pakistanis, the Palestinian brothers and soldiers who fight at the borders.

He noted that it will be the fourth EID celebrated without the presence of Imran Khan, but his ideology continues to guide the party.

Gohar has announced that PTI will collaborate with the opposition parties to launch a movement, which will be led by the “chief model” of the prison party.

He urged the opposition parties to join PTI for the survival and security of the country. Gohar also revealed that a strategy for the upcoming budget was finalized, with an important press conference scheduled for June 9.

Addressing the detention of Bushra Bibi, he said that she was held in prison without any accusation to put pressure on the founder of the PTI.

Gohar has firmly declared that no transaction will be concluded for the release of the founder and rejected rumors of internal fruit within PTI, affirming the unity of the party.

Read more: Pti Mends Aleema Khan-Kp Cm Gandapur Rifts

It is important to mention here that the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) postponed the hearing of petitions as soon as possible requesting the suspension of convictions for the former Prime Minister and Founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Trust case of 190 million pounds al-Qadir until June 11.

The adjournment intervened after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked for more time to prepare its arguments. The case was heard by acting the IHC chief judge, Sarfaraz Dogar and judge Muhammad Asif.

On the other hand, Imran Khan also announced a protest movement across the country against the government.

Senator PTI said that the protest movement will not be centered in Islamabad but will extend through Pakistan.

He said Imran Khan felt pushed against the wall without any option to take to the streets, saying that the former Prime Minister will issue all the directives for the prison movement.

Senator Zafar revealed that he had been charged by the founder of the PTI to develop a detailed plan for the protest movement, which he will present at his next meeting.

Click here for the latest updates on Imran Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-pti-chairman-terms-june-11-as-crucial-for-ex-pms-bail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos