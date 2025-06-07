No more questions ..: Donald Trump says that Chinas Xi Jinping agreed to let minerals of rare earth sink towards us; Sign of defrosting tensions





China has issued temporary export permits to rare land suppliers serving the three largest American car manufacturers. (Image ai) The United States and China finally move towards a trade agreement? Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to allow the export of minerals and rare land magnets to the United States, according to the statement by US President Donald Trump on Friday. This decision could potentially facilitate tensions between the two world's largest economies.Questioned by an Air Force One journalist on XI's agreement, Trump confirmed: “Yes, he did.” Russia decimates the Ukraine bridge on the Oskol river in revenge; Kyiv's military movement has struck According to a Reuters report, this development follows a rare telephone conversation between Trump and Xi the day before, which addressed current commercial disagreements concerning this subject. Trump said the discussion had reached “a very positive conclusion” and said that “there should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products”.In addition, indicating an improvement in relations, China has issued temporary export permits to the suppliers of the rare land in the service of the three largest American car manufacturers, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation cited in the report.Read also | Donald Trump vs Elon Musk: Who has more to lose – American president or richest man in the world? The issues are raised for both!High officials of the two nations are expected to meet in London on Monday for additional discussions.Trump informed journalists on Friday of significant progress in negotiations with China.Following discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 12, the two nations agreed with a suspension 90 days of their high percent reciprocal prices, which had been implemented by Trump. The announcement positively influenced the financial markets, which were concerned about commercial interruptions.However, the Chinese suspension in April exports for minerals and essential magnets continues to affect global supply chains, an impact on car manufacturers, semiconductor producers and defense entrepreneurs.Trump alleged Chinese violations from the Geneva Agreement and has implemented restrictions on flea design and other Chinese export software. Beijing rejected these accusations and warned reprisal actions.Read also | Give your best offers by: The administration of Donald Trump pushes countries to urgently finalize the trade agreements while the price of the rate is loomingChina maintains strategic control of rare earths and critical minerals, potentially affecting Trump's position as interior economic performance could decrease if manufacturers do not have access to these mineral components.Trump's erratic political decisions on international trade since his return from the White House in January have created uncertainty among world leaders and the business world. Its model for the announcement of strict commercial sanctions against various nations, followed by sudden withdrawals of these threats, left international counterparts and business leaders perplexed by the real position of the administration. Zelensky gave Putin reason: Trump surprises Ukraine with a shocking defense of Russia | Watch

