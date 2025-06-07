



A tragic celebration has become a criminal investigation. The Bengaluru police arrested Nikhil Sosale, responsible for marketing and revenues at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as part of the devastating stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium which left 11 dead. Three other people in the management of Sunil Mathew DNA events, Kiran Kumar and Sumanth were also placed in police custody.

The arrests followed a dramatic operation at Bengaluru International Airport, where the four were preparing to go to Mumbai. Police transported the group to the Cubbon Park police station for interrogation.

According to investigators, the incident is linked to a social media position carried out by Sosale promoting a celebration of the RCB victory, although the city authorities have denied authorization for such an parade. The post now deleted, which mentioned the free distribution of tickets at the stadium, would have triggered a massive participation of fans. The police said that this disinformation, combined with poor logistical planning, led to overcrowding, chaos and finally to a tragedy.

Sosale Sosale, Sosale, is currently the chief of marketing and RCB income, a role he assumed in September 2023 under the banner Diageo India. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has more than 15 years of experience in the sports and drinks sectors and has been working with Diageo for more than a decade. SOSALE was closely linked to the RCB franchise during its mandate, including a previous role as manager of commercial partnerships.

He holds a double diploma of James Cook University in Queensland, Australia, and is currently based in Bengaluru.

Police said the Sosales promotional position encouraged fans to collect free tickets at doors 9 and 10 on the stadium on Wednesday at 1 p.m., despite a lack of official approval and without any structured crowd control plan. Composing the confusion, the official Handle of the RCBS later posted that the event would start at 3 p.m., more intensifying the overvoltage of the crowd.

It is estimated that 3 Lakh arrived on the site. However, out of the 21 entry doors available, only three were opened, according to the police, a critical failure of the management of the crowds which led to a stampede outside the stadium.

Investigators also allege that DNA event management staff acted under SOSALE instructions and has not made adequate preparations. The result: a moment of sports triumph has descended into a public disaster.

Connections with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Beyond his corporate role, Sosale would share personal ties with the star of the RCB Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. He is followed by Kohli on Instagram, and his wife, Malvika Nayak, would be a close friend of Sharma. The two women were often identified together in VIP RCBS boxes during matches, often attracting attention to social networks.

The tragedy threw a shadow on the IPL RCBS celebrations and raised serious questions about the responsibility, planning and the border between fans' commitment and public security.

