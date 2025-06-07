Who cares that Great Britain is about to be a white minority?

Language is a funny thing. This week, a new report seemed to warn that the White British population could be a Minority in the United Kingdom within 40 years. And that brought out the worst of some of us.

A Analysis of migration, birth and mortality rates At the University of Buckingham, suggests that the British white population should fall from its current 73% to 57% by 2050, before becoming a minority by 2063.

A newspaper report explained, rather curiously, that the white British are defined as people who do not have an immigrant parent. Bad luck, then, all the non -white children of an Irish, French or German parent. Bad luck, King Charles, Winston Churchill and Boris Johnson. By this metric, it seems that you no longer qualify British whites.

Beyond this row stupidity, there is of course something else here. It is less dog whistle than the whistle an old man. Doubtful extrapolations pretending to be predictions.

Few people are spared. Have been informed, probably with some regret, that there will be an increase in the number of people born abroad and Second generation immigrantswhich could all be British. Further on, Matthew Goodwin, the author of the report, moves the goal posts, saying that at the end of the current century, most people in these islands will not be able to trace their roots in this country more than one or two generations.

And then, of course, we have the breeding of populations of foreign and Muslim origin, which probably implies that If you are MuslimYou don't cut it wherever you were born.

If the problem that this country is simply not white enough, someone can so much come out and say it. Because it is clear that the problem here is not the Briton.

There is a serious debate to have not only on immigration, but also on integration. Fortunately, the country that most of us live is somewhere where ethnic and religious integration is a daily reality for millions of families, including mine.

Although I think we, in the United Kingdom, do rather better than many of our Western peers, there are even more who can and should be made. There is also a conversation which is worth being on what a manageable level of immigration could be and if the immigration policy is capable of the objective.

However, this is not the way to have these conversations. Indeed, potentially encouraging mistrust and aversion between different communities is not the way someone would occur, in the words of the relationship itself, informing rather than polarizing.

This is the only conclusion that I can draw from their negligence. If, after all, their goal was really to inform, rather than polarizing, they could spend more time explaining that forecasts are not predictions. They could explain that there is good evidence that the total fertility rate in immigrants tends to fall over time. That the Goodwin population projections have used calculations according to hypotheses on fertility, mortality and migration are already massively exceeded and become even less reliable in advanced projects.

But no, there are no such nuances to find. The simple certainty that the conclusions are certain to arouse a considerable degree of anxiety, concern and political opposition of those who oppose immigration.

And, let's think about this in a global context for a while. The world is changing, its balance of powers changes regularly to the east. Demographically, and I'm sorry for that, it becomes less, no more, white.

Relatively small countries like the United Kingdom will have to work harder and harder to compete and attract talent in this new world order. Do we really think that depliating it from the insidious impact of non-white foreigners who cannot trace their ancestry in several generations will help us in this task?

But what I know is that not only am I not white, but apparently not British either.

Anand Menon is director of the United Kingdom in a European change and professor of European policy and foreign affairs at the King's College in London