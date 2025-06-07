Politics
Who cares that Great Britain is about to be a white minority?
Language is a funny thing. This week, a new report seemed to warn that the White British population could be a Minority in the United Kingdom within 40 years. And that brought out the worst of some of us.
A Analysis of migration, birth and mortality rates At the University of Buckingham, suggests that the British white population should fall from its current 73% to 57% by 2050, before becoming a minority by 2063.
A newspaper report explained, rather curiously, that the white British are defined as people who do not have an immigrant parent. Bad luck, then, all the non -white children of an Irish, French or German parent. Bad luck, King Charles, Winston Churchill and Boris Johnson. By this metric, it seems that you no longer qualify British whites.
Beyond this row stupidity, there is of course something else here. It is less dog whistle than the whistle an old man. Doubtful extrapolations pretending to be predictions.
Few people are spared. Have been informed, probably with some regret, that there will be an increase in the number of people born abroad and Second generation immigrantswhich could all be British. Further on, Matthew Goodwin, the author of the report, moves the goal posts, saying that at the end of the current century, most people in these islands will not be able to trace their roots in this country more than one or two generations.
And then, of course, we have the breeding of populations of foreign and Muslim origin, which probably implies that If you are MuslimYou don't cut it wherever you were born.
If the problem that this country is simply not white enough, someone can so much come out and say it. Because it is clear that the problem here is not the Briton.
There is a serious debate to have not only on immigration, but also on integration. Fortunately, the country that most of us live is somewhere where ethnic and religious integration is a daily reality for millions of families, including mine.
Although I think we, in the United Kingdom, do rather better than many of our Western peers, there are even more who can and should be made. There is also a conversation which is worth being on what a manageable level of immigration could be and if the immigration policy is capable of the objective.
However, this is not the way to have these conversations. Indeed, potentially encouraging mistrust and aversion between different communities is not the way someone would occur, in the words of the relationship itself, informing rather than polarizing.
This is the only conclusion that I can draw from their negligence. If, after all, their goal was really to inform, rather than polarizing, they could spend more time explaining that forecasts are not predictions. They could explain that there is good evidence that the total fertility rate in immigrants tends to fall over time. That the Goodwin population projections have used calculations according to hypotheses on fertility, mortality and migration are already massively exceeded and become even less reliable in advanced projects.
But no, there are no such nuances to find. The simple certainty that the conclusions are certain to arouse a considerable degree of anxiety, concern and political opposition of those who oppose immigration.
And, let's think about this in a global context for a while. The world is changing, its balance of powers changes regularly to the east. Demographically, and I'm sorry for that, it becomes less, no more, white.
Relatively small countries like the United Kingdom will have to work harder and harder to compete and attract talent in this new world order. Do we really think that depliating it from the insidious impact of non-white foreigners who cannot trace their ancestry in several generations will help us in this task?
But what I know is that not only am I not white, but apparently not British either.
Anand Menon is director of the United Kingdom in a European change and professor of European policy and foreign affairs at the King's College in London
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/voices-cares-britain-course-minority-100929126.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russian intelligence says it collects WeChat data to monitor Chinese espionage
- Is Shahid Afridi alive? Viral video feeds confusion about the former cricket captain of Pakistan
- Aamir Khan calls Sitaare Zameen Pars who comes out ill-informed, expresses his concerns about his box office performance: I am stressed that only action movies work | Bollywood News
- Los Angeles Protests Live: Donald Trump deploys the California National Guard after the clashes on immigration raids
- Turkey president Erdogan issues a shocking order
- More than ever: Maccabiah is marching further despite war
- Small earthquake Jolts Delhi, Epics Center in the southeastern part of the city – Delhi News
- Chinese Deputy Prime Minister to attend US-Chinese trade discussions in London
- Dutch pleasure home fans and Argentina Spaan Spanish party as FIH Hockey Pro League CV CV
- The explosion between Elon Musk and Donald Trump was entertaining, but how were things so bad, so fast?
- What happened behind the meeting between Megawati and Dasco-Prasetyo Hadi?
- Singles & Doubles teams deserve boys tennis championships