Riyadh: Each year, millions of Muslims around the world participate in a spiritual journey to make the pilgrimage to Mecca. This religious obligation is only performed once in his life for those who are capable, and begins well before the arrival of the pilgrim to Mecca.
The road to the holy city begins with a deep and personal decision motivated by faith, the hope of proximity to God and the fulfillment of the fulfillment of one of the five pillars of Islam.
From the moment when pilgrims constitute the intention to carry out the Hajj, a transformative process begins where they must secure their place through Saudi officials in their country.
Some countries ask to attend educational seminars before Hajj to prepare them spiritually and physically for the trip.
We have administrative installations which include the recording of the HAJJ, the request and all the related administrative questions, said Abdulrahman Mustafa Hamidh, a Syrian living in Turkyie, who is currently working as a religious guide for pilgrims.
It's simple. The process begins by applying via the Hajj offices located throughout the city, or by appointing someone for those who are far from distance and unable to attend. They can name someone else, like a brother, to make the registration process for them and pay registration fees, he said.
Hamidh is currently studying for his doctorate in religious studies and is a frequent traveler in Makkah for the Hajj since 2016.
Once the registration is finished, Hamidh explained the second step, which is the last part of the process. According to him, people bring their passports to their guide or their group leader to complete their registration requests for them.
The entire process for pilgrims is very, very simple, he said.
After this stage, the pilgrims are waiting for their requests to be accepted by Saudi officials and to receive their visa and the documents they need for Hajj.
Once accepted, pilgrims receive the necessary tools such as Ihram, luggage and all the personal effects they will need for the trip.
As for the packaging of a travel bag, it is so easy. Hajj pilgrims often receive large luggage from the organizational agency, which contains smaller bags and other Hajj supplies, such as Ihram, as well as hajj clothes for women, Hamidh said.
When pilgrims finish logistics, prepare their luggage and say their farewell to their families and loved ones, they leave their homes, taking with them not only essential supplies but also hopes, prayers and hearts full of devotion.
However, when they arrive in Mecca and engage in this emotional and precious experience, others can face obstacles that prevent them from finishing the trip or arriving early.
An example is the journey of a pilgrim from Libya, Amir Qathafi, who was part of the last group of pilgrims in his country to leave for Mecca this year.
Unfortunately, before boarding, it took a while to go through security due to a problem with its passport. This led to takeoff of the plane, leaving it behind.
Surprisingly, a problem with the plane occurred a few minutes after takeoff, which forced the pilot to return to the airport to solve the problem.
For a second time, Amir was denied permission to get on the plane, and the flight has taken off again. However, miraculously, Hajj's performance this year was intended for him, and the plane faced another technical problem a few minutes after the second departure.
This time, the pilgrim of Libya was authorized to board the plane to reach the rest of his team on the road to Mecca.
Like Amir, millions of Muslims have a real appreciation for this unique opportunity. The trip to Hajj is more than a physical experience. It is a deeply spiritual and emotional commitment which begins with intention and ends with a permanent transformation.
