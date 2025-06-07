XI bets that Trump relaxation leads to future victories on chips, prices





(Bloomberg) – In the early hours of Wednesday, Donald Trump said that Xi Jinping was very difficult and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!! Some 36 hours later, the American chief said he had obtained what he wanted: a commitment to restore the flow of rare land magnets. Most of Bloomberg It is less clear what XI obtained in return, in addition to putting a lid on other American punitive measures. One of the rare dishes to take seemed to be insurance for the United States to welcome Chinese students, a major problem in China, but also not the one who would explain why XI took the phone after making Trump wait for months. By taking the call now, XI seems to bet that a reset of the links will lead to tangible victories in the weeks and months to come, including prices reductions, a relaxation of export controls and a generally more civilian tone. The biggest sign of this has been another series of talks scheduled for Monday in London who will now include the US Secretary for Commerce Howard Lungick, who is in charge of borders on the sale of advanced technologies in China. If Xi will however get all this, however, however depends on a famous Trump administration in which the views towards China differ radically. This call provides a tactical de-escalation for American-Chinese relations, said Sun Chenghao, a member of the Center for International Security and Strategy at the University of Tsinghua in Beijing. However, the nucleus of China requires relief from the equal sanction, reciprocal application mechanisms and the end of technological containment remains critical for sustainable agreements, he added. Without substantive American adjustments in follow -up conferences and policies, consensus may not result in long -term stability. Investors were skeptical about the fact that the relationships between the biggest worlds in the worlds were finally on the right track, the China CSI 300 index changed little on Friday. While the two leaders spoke only a few days before the inauguration of Trumps, XI had kept its American counterpart while waiting for a telephone call since the tensions degenerate quickly, the prices climbing well beyond 100% before the two parties accept to lower them in Geneva last month. In recent days, Trump looked like the most desperate of the two, seen by his repeated requests for a call crowned by his social media post at 2:17 am on Wednesday. The call the next day finally ended the longest post-organization between American and Chinese leaders in more than 20 years.

Were in very good shape with China and the trade agreement, Trump told journalists on Thursday after the 90 -minute conversation. I would say that we have an agreement and that we were just going to make sure that everyone understands what the agreement is, he added. The major immediate problem for the United States was the lack of essential rare land magnets for American electric vehicles and defense systems. After the Geneva meeting, the American party believed that it had obtained the flow of these documents, to be disappointed when China has maintained its export license system in place, saying that exporters to the United States still have to apply like everyone else. China, in turn, felt betrayed by a new wave of American restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., software to design fleas, plane engines and visas for more than 280,000 Chinese students. The two parties estimated that the Agreement in Geneva was violated, said Gerard Dipippo, associate director of Rand China Research Center. From the point of view of white houses, he said, China is committed to sending the magnets. Although Xi has fallen his muscles with rare land restrictions, he also has reasons to come to the table. The economy of Chinas is expected to slow down suddenly in the second quarter and undergo pressure in the second half of the year, according to Morgan Stanley economists led by Robin Xing. Now, the Chinese pendulum is declining from the political principle of the firmness of the United States to pragmatism in support of a still fragile economy, said Han Lin, director of the Chinese country of the Asia group. In other words, Beijing wants to defuse, and as long as there is a way to save it, it's now better than ever. XI can indicate several things that indicate that more happens. The addition of Lutnick in the next trade talks led to Geneva by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the trade representative Jamieson Greer, Signals Trump could be ready to consider overthrowing some of the technological borders that threaten to take back long -term Chinese growth ambitions. The XIS declaration after the appeal also clearly indicated that it expects the United States to suppress the negative measures taken against China, which could include warnings against the use of Huaweis Ascend fleas and a restriction on the sale of flea design software to China. The two leaders have also exchanged invitations to go to the country, events that will take momentum to stabilize relations with agreements on thorny issues covering trade, export controls and exchanges of people with population. Trump said their wives would also occur, adding to a positive optics. It is important that Trump agreed to visit China first, according to Bert Hofman, professor at the Institut of East Asia of the National University of Singapore and former director of the World Bank for China. Xi probably realized that an appeal would be in Chinese interest given the eagerness of Trump to have one, he said. This will speed up the talks and, hope, will extend the truce beyond August, he added, because the pricing reductions agreed in Geneva will expire in early September. But some analysts have advised to be too optimistic, highlighting the lack of details on key commercial issues. There does not seem to be a deeper agreement that would prevent the two parties from taking additional negative measures, even if the discussions take place, said Kurt Tong, a former American consul general in Hong Kong and a partner of the Asia group. This fragility is aggravated by a transactional approach to foreign policy and links with China in particular. In January 2020, when Trump signed a Trade Agreement for Phase One with Beijing, he said that the relationship between countries was the best it has ever been before it took place following the propagation of Covid-19 in the world. It would be imprudent to bet that Trump has a vision of additional negotiations that he will not suddenly abandon later, said Graham Webster, who heads the Digichina project at Stanford University. Another area where Xi could see an early victory is on the question of fentanyl. Any agreement to cooperate in blocking the flow of medication in the United States could immediately reduce American prices on Chinese imports by 20 percentage points. Although the call has helped stem the negative trajectory of the relationship, the next two weeks will be crucial to confirm whether the truce will last, according to Wu Xinbo, professor at Fudan University in Shanghai. He said China expects to see more progress on American prices and technological borders. The call in itself is not a reward, said Wu. What is important is what will come from the call. (Updates to add details on the London meeting in the third paragraph.) Most of Bloomberg Businessweek 2025 Bloomberg LP

