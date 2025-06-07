



In a dramatic act of political challenge, a digital display panel mounted on trucks crossed the New Yorks Times Square this week, castigating the best military and political leaders of Pakistans with scathing messages. The demonstration, orchestrated by supporters abroad of Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), openly accused the head of the army Asim Munnir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif of corruption, deception and authoritarianism.

The mobile display panel, which lasted several hours in one of the busiest public spaces in the worlds, included rotary digital graphics and daring slogans that have spared no one in the ruling establishment. General Munnir, recently raised in the honorary title of Field Marshal, was mocked by Marshal of fraud and described as a liar and a loser. A sharp message said, the right job makes you stand, no false titles, in reference to its controversial promotion considered by criticism as a decision to consolidate control rather than reward merit.

In another blow, the display panel has challenged a polygraphic test, a direct counter to state efforts to discredit Khan through investigations and smear campaigns. Besides him, Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari were described as respect for the military power service, with a graph calling the trio the deception and his two crooks. Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, has been described as motivated only by political opportunism.

But perhaps the most emotionally loaded moment has come with the display of an obsessive image of Imran Khan behind bars, subtitled as illegally owned for 2 years. He threw the former Prime Minister as a political prisoner and joined the support of the Khan's loyalists around the world.

The backdrop of this show is the deepening fault between Khan and Munir. Once perceived as the soldiers chosen, Khan has since become his most fierce opponent, in particular after what PTI alleys was a change of diet supported by the soldiers in 2022 which ousted him from his functions. The munirs go up to power and the subsequent imprisonment of Khans has fueled the allegations according to which the powerful Pakistan soldiers use state institutions to eliminate dissent and reign shade with Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari playing the role of figures of civilian proues.

This public event, while taking place thousands of kilometers from Pakistan, struck a nerve in the country and abroad. For the Pakistani diaspora, the Times Square campaign is more than symbolic. This reflects their growing frustration in the face of the erosion of democratic institutions in Pakistan and their desire to face the story of establishments on the world scene. It is also a reminder that, even in exile, the elite of the Pakistans cannot completely protect itself from the exam.

At a time when the country faces Fugon inflation, political instability and economic collapse, critics argue that its leaders remain more concentrated on the consolidation of power and the reduction of the opposition. This manifestation, arrows through the neon glow of Times Square, amplified this criticism in the world.

