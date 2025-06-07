



Sky News understands that the Trump administration approached the British government to ask it if it would welcome the second round of the US-Chinese trade negotiations. It is a useful “diplo-win” for the United Kingdom. The first round took place in Geneva last month. The news of this happened were a surprise. The Chinese and the Americans were in the midst of a trade war inspired by Trump. President Trump was on the way to Saudi Arabia and suddenly, we received conferences in Switzerland. They were surprisingly well. The American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterpart, He Lifeng, met face to face and agreed to suspend most of the prices for 90 days. But two weeks later, the Trump administration accused Beijing of having broken the agreements concluded in Geneva. Beijing pushed the blame to Washington.

Follow the world Listen to the world with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim every Wednesday Press Wednesday, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping spoken by phone. The Chinese said that this call was at the request of the Americans. In any case, the consequence was that the talks were back on the right track. “I just concluded a very good phone call with President XI of China, discussing some of the subtleties of our recently carried out and agreed transactions, President Trump said this week. From this call came the impetus for a second cycle of talks. A place was necessary. By passing the United Kingdom to the short notice. Beyond being geographically practical, British government sources suggest that Great Britain is geopolitically in the right place at the moment to act as a bridge and facilitator. The British-Chinese relationship is “reset”. Other locations, such as Brussels or other EU capitals, would have been less achievable. Above all, for the United Kingdom, this is also potentially advantageous because it seeks to obtain its own trade agreement from the United Kingdom-US, to eliminate or massively reduce prices, above the line. Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player





5:08

Can the United Kingdom avoid steel prices?



The talks on the achievement of the “implementation phase” have been almost continuous since the announcement last month, but having the American directors in London is a plus. Discussions on the sidelines are possible, but even the presence of the American team in the United Kingdom is useful. Find out more Sky News:

The man was wrongly deported to El Salvador was returned to face criminal charges

More than 40 drug addicts “Narco-Boat” arrested in the big police police For all the chaos that President Trump causes his prices with his prices, he triggered face to face conversations while he is looking for resets. The key players are seated around the tables – yes, to unravel the commercial nodes that Trump equalized, but this whole episode gathered the enemies around the same table; He forced relationships and perhaps a mutual understanding. It's useful. And for this next round, between superpowers, the United Kingdom is the host. Also useful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/diplomatic-win-for-uk-hosting-us-china-trade-talks-13380327 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos