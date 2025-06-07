



While Erdogan salutes the resilience of the Palestinians, reiterates support for Gaza Eminent Muslim leaders have rejoiced at their citizens as well as Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha 1446 Ah. The EID AL-ADHA is one of the two most important celebrations in Islam. It symbolizes the historical sacrifice and the faith of the prophet Ibrahim and his house. The festival also coincides with the summit of hajj rites and is commemorated with the slaughter of sacrificial animals, including rams, cows and others. In his own message of congratulations, the guardian of the two holy mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, prayed for Eid al-Adha to bring goodness, peace and love to the Ummah Muslim and to the whole world. King Salman congratulated Allah Almighty for the blessing and honor of the service of the two holy mosques. We pray for him to accept Hajj, the rites and acts of adoration of pilgrims at his sacred house. I wish you all a blessed EID, he said. For its part, the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in an X post, granted greetings to citizens and residents of the State of Qatar and to the Arab and Islamic nations. He prayed Allah to return Eid with kindness, blessings and prosperity. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the period of Eid Al-Adha as a time to renew the faith and strengthen human obligations. He congratulated the Muslim community in Türkiye and in the world as a whole, calling for unity, compassion and global solidarity. That EID bring prosperity to our country, our nation and all of humanity, he wrote in a message shared in the social media platform X. As he became his brand, President Erdogan took the opportunity to highlight the fate of the Palestinians and throw his weight behind them. He reaffirmed Turkiye's support in Gaza against the implacable and ruthless genocide of Israel, while saluting the resilience of Palestinian citizens. The inclusion of Gaza in her Eid's greeting was not only symbolic, she underlined the ongoing humanitarian aid missions to the Ankaras to areas of conflict like Gaza and Syria, in particular during the religious holidays. Under the direction of Erdoans first as Prime Minister of 2003, then as president since 2014, Trkiye systematically aligned national festivals with wider messages of diplomacy and global awareness focused on faith. Its EID message, linking local tradition to international empathy, strengthens the image of Ankaras as a bridge between Muslim communities and the world scene. The president, on the other hand, called for generosity among the citizens of Turkiye in the spirit of Eid Al-Adha to promote social cohesion.

