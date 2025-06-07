



Taipei, taiwan (ap) man chosen by Beijing as the second highest figure in Tibetan Buddhism Adherence to the communist parts of the communist parties dictates on Friday during a rare face -to -face meeting on Friday with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the state media reported. Gyaltsen Norbu, which is rarely seen in public, met behind closed doors with Xi Jinping in Zhongnanhai, the government complex in the Beijing center, about 3,700 kilometers (about 2,300 miles) of its original Tashilhumpo monastery, at the top of the Tibetan steppe. Gyaltsen Norbu, 35, said that he would strongly support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and resolutely safeguarded the unity of the fatherland and national unit, reported the Xinhua news agency. The Chinese government has appointed Norbu gyaltsen as the Panchen Lama of Tibetan Buddhism in 1995 at the age of 5 after Dalai Lama disciples recognized a different boy, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, like the incarnation of Panchens. This boy and his family disappeared in 1995 in what the American government alleged was a kidnapping by the Chinese government, and the government Dalai old, 89, refused to recognize Panchen Lama, named Chinese. The Chinese government says that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima is now a university graduate living a privacy and working on stable work, while producing any evidence. The Panchen Lama, named Chinese, was cited on Friday by Xinhua saying that it would help promote national unity and progress, systematically promote the sinization of religion in China and promote the modernization of Tibet. The XIS government uses the term Sinance to signify that all religions, including Christianity and Islam, must take their orders from the Communist Party, reduce their non -Chinese aspects and limit their role in society. XI was cited as saying to the Chinese governments Panchen that he should continue the Tibetan Buddhisms a strong feeling of community for the Chinese nation, systematically advance the sinister of religion in China and promote the modernization of Tibet. Last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio published a statement marking the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, saying that he and his family had been abducted by the Chinese government. Chinese authorities should immediately release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and stop persecuting the Tibetans for their religious beliefs, said Rubios. Panchen Lama's position is particularly sensitive because he should participate in the recognition of a new Dalai Lama and serve as a tutor, a religious process that the officially atheist communist party is determined to control. The meeting on Friday also reflected XIS Focus on economic and political stability Inside the Chinese borders, where an economic collapse has raised concerns of anti-government overflows and the control of minority groups is an overwhelming obsession. China claims that Tibet has been part of China for centuries, but many Tibetans say they were actually independent for a large part of this time and that Beijing is now trying to destroy their human rights, Buddhist language and culture. The Dalai Lama fled into exile in India in 1959 after an aborted uprising against Chinese forces and has long been vilified by Beijing as a separatist. The government denies its traditional right to recognize the reincarnated lamas.

