PM Modi at G7: Does Carney cancel Khalistan's policy of Trudeau?
Since Canada is only the host of the G7 summit, it seemed impossible for Carney to decide on behalf of other member countries. Secondly, Carney stressed the growing importance of India in the world's order due to its growing economic and geopolitical force. Obviously, Carney could not block Modi from the summit.
But there is much more in Carney's comments on Modi's invitation to the top. Carney underlined a better bilateral understanding of the issues of application of the law, referring to the investigation into the murder of Nijjar. “In addition, bilaterally, we have now agreed, above all, to the continuous dialogue of the police, there has therefore been progress on this subject, which recognize questions of responsibility. I have extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi in this context,” he told journalists in Ottawa.
However, Carney also minimized the khalistan problem which was aggressively used by its predecessor Justin Trudeau against India. In a clear breakup for Trudeau's policy, Carney said it was an underway investigation and that he would not want to comment.
Carney has shown a clear change in relation to the Trudeau policy of Khalistan, which indeed meant to please the radicals Sikhs at home for the votes of Bad-Houthing India. Continuing the heritage of his father of Khalistanic anti-Indian groups Mollycoddling, Trudeau had launched links from India-Canada under the bus to reach close political gains. Carney seems to recover the Canadian foreign policy of marginal domestic policy.
Trudeau sacrificed the links of India-Canada for a narrow political game
In the field of international diplomacy, national interest and geopolitical pragmatism generally guide states. However, Trudeau challenged this conventional wisdom for his little political game. Trudeaus managing the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar – a Canadian citizen and a Khalistan separatist who directed terrorist training camps in British Columbia to killing boys for strikes in India – has marked a rare moment in global policy where a leader seemed to be subordinate bilateral relations with a strategic partner to close to national considerations. Trudeau governments have repeated insinuations according to which India was behind the death of Nijjars, despite the recognition of a lack of concrete evidence, not only tense ties with India, but also questions about internal pressures shaping Canadian foreign policy. Canada had not completed its investigation and did not provide publicly verifiable information to support the accusation. In fact, in the interviews and subsequent parliamentary exchanges, Trudeau admitted that no “final evidence” had yet emerged. For a democratic leader, making such a substantial allegation without conclusive evidence was unusual.
It appeared more as a politically calculated decision. Trudeaus' declaration occurred a few months before the provincial elections in British Columbia and before a general electoral cycle where the support of Sikhs voters may influence the results.
Trudeaus' desire to accuse India publicly, in the absence of regular procedure, was a political maneuver to protect this block of voting and ensure the continuation of the support of the NPD of Jagmeet Singh, which supported its minority government in Parliament.
Does Carney defeat what Trudeau has done?
In contrast strongly with Trudeau's shenanigans on the murder of Nijjar, Carney presented a measured approach to the issue when he was questioned at a press conference yesterday.
When Carney asked for reasoning behind his decision given the story of the bitter ties between the two nations on the murder of Nijjar, he said: “Well, there is first a legal process which is literally underway and quite advanced in Canada and that it is never appropriate to comment with regard to legal processes,” he said.
When asked why, despite the Nijjar investigation, he invited Prime Minister Modi for the G7 summit, Carney said: “With respect, I gave you an answer that suits someone in my post on a continuous legal process, including the federal authorities directly involved.” Carney also said: “I will give you the same response to any legal process and whoever occupies this office, past and future, will give the same response to any continuous legal process, because otherwise the individual of this office will interfere.”
Carney added: “We are a country of the rule of law. The rule of law takes place as it should be in Canada and I will not disturb this process.”
This is how Trudeau had to answer the question of Nijjar. But he started playing municipal level games in a world dispute with high issues when even his own agencies have excluded a link with the best Indian authorities.
The deputy clerk of the private council and national security and intelligence advisor to Trudeau, Nathalie G. Drouin, had published a statement in November of last year, correcting irresponsible speculation by Canadian police. On October 14, due to a significant and continuous threat to public security, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary measure of the public accusation of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the government of India. The Government of Canada has not declared, and it is not aware of evidence, connecting Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity in Canada, “she said.
Obviously, the Canadian government had no evidence connecting the Indian authorities to the murder of Nijjar, but Trudeau and its police officials published misleading statements.
Carney seems to put a lid on the dangerous game of trudeau to promote anti-Indian terrorists to capture Sikhs votes with little consideration for the global interests of Canada. By supporting sympathizers Khalistani for short -term political ends, Trudeau had compromised the long -term integrity of Canada's foreign policy. The episode highlighted the risks of authorizing national electoral considerations to prevail over the meticulous calibration required in international diplomacy.
While global dynamics change quickly due to Trump prices and emerging geopolitical scenarios, Canada would do well to reassess the cost of marginal policy authorization to dictate relations with states – in particular with emerging powers such as India, including geopolitical and economic heft should not develop. Carney seems to have understood this. But only time will tell us how long it resists the temptation to play the khalistan card.
