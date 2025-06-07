President Pti Barrister Gohar reveals an important date for Imran Khan's surety





Islamabad: in a recent development, the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Gohar lawyer, optimism concerning the deposit of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan.

In an interview, Gohar said that June 11, 2025 will be an important day concerning the future of PTI. In addition, Gohar wished Eid to all Pakistanis, the Palestinian brothers and the troops that fight at the borders.

He added that it will be the fourth EID to be spent without the presence of Imran Khan, but his ideology still dictates the party.

Gohar said PTI would join the opposition parties to initiate a movement, which would be led by the party's “chief model”.

He asked the opposition parties to get on board with PTI for the survival and security of the country. Gohar also announced that a strategy for the next budget had been finalized and that there would be a big press conference on June 9.

Referring to the arrest of Bushra Bibi, he alleged that she was detained in prison without any charge to exert pressure on the founder of the PTI.

Gohar categorically declared that no concession will be made for the liberation of the founder and had shot down rumors of internal conflict in the Dupti interior, affirming that the party is united.

It should be noted here that the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) previously postponed for hearing petitions requesting the suspension of convictions for the former minister and the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the case of 190 million pounds al-Qadir until June 11.

The adjournment followed a plea by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for more time to supervise its arguments. The case was heard by acting the chief judge of the IHC, Sarfaraz Dogar, and judge Muhammad Asif.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also made a public announcement on a protest movement across the country against the government.

The Senator of the PTI clearly indicated that the protest movement will not be centered on Islamabad but will cover the whole country of Pakistan.

He said that Imran Khan is “pushed against the wall” without anything other than going out in the streets, adding that the ex-Prime will make all the decisions that consider the movement behind bars.

Senator Zafar revealed that he had been charged by the founder of the PTI for developing a full plan for the protest movement, which he will share at their next meeting.

