Politics
India PM Modi opens a strategic railway in the contested crown jewel of cashmere
Srinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 made his first visit to the cashmere since a conflict with Pakistan of the Arc-Rival, opening a strategic rail line to the disputed region that he called the jewel of the Crown of India.
Moda has launched a series of projects of a billions of dollars for the divided territory of Muslim majority, the center of bitter rivalry between India and Pakistan since their independence of British domination in 1947.
India with nuclear weapons and Pakistan fought a four-day conflict in May, their worst dead end since 1999, before a cease-fire was agreed on May 10.
Pakistan will never forget … His shameful loss, said Prime Minister Hindu nationalist a month since India launched strikes against his neighbor after an attack on tourists in cashmere.
Friends, Todays Event is a large India and Farm Resolution Festival, said Modi, after crossing the bridge in the pont to officially launch it for rail traffic.
It is a symbol and a celebration of the climb to India, he said about the Chenab bridge, which connects two mountains.
New Delhi calls the Chenab covers the highest railroad arc bridge, seated 359 m above a river.
While several road bridges and pipelines are higher, Guinness World Records confirmed that Chenab prevails on the highest previous rail bridge, the Najiehe in China.
Our problems
Mr. Modi said that the railroad was an extraordinary exploit of architecture that will improve connectivity by providing the first rail link from the Indian plains to the mountain cashmere.
With 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, the new railway operates for 272 km and connects Udhampur, Srinagar and Baramulla.
He is expected to disclose the journey time between Katra, a city in the Hindu-Majmuority region, and Srinagar, the main city of cashmere, about three hours.
The new road will facilitate the movement of people and goods, as well as troops, which was previously possible only via treacherous mountain roads and by plane.
The government of Mr. Modis revoked limited cashmere autonomy and took the state as a general rule in 2019.
The Pakistans Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Indiates de Development Affirmations … Ring Hollow in the context of an unprecedented military presence, abolition of fundamental freedoms, arbitrary arrests and a concerted effort to modify the demography of the regions.
About 150 people protested the project on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, the capital of the cashmere administered by Pakistan.
We mean to India that the construction of bridges and the installation of roads in the name of development will not only make the residents of Cashmere abandon their request for freedom, said Mr. Azir Ahmad Ghazali, who organized the rally assisted by the Kashmiris who fled Indian disorders in the 1990s.
In clear and unequivocal terms, we mean to the Indian government that the people of cashmere has never accepted the forced rule of the India.
More than 70 people were killed in missiles, drones and artillery fire during Mays conflict.
The fighting was triggered by an attack on April 22 against Caremire civilians administered by the Indians that New Delhi accused Pakistan of supporting, an accusation refused by Islamabad.
Rebel groups of the cashmere led by the Indians led an insurrection for 35 years, demanding the independence of the territory or its merger with Pakistan.
Mr. Modi also announced another financial support from the government for families whose relatives have been killed, or of which The houses were damaged, during the brief conflict mainly in bombing along the de facto de facto militarized border with Pakistan, known as the control line.
Their problems are our problems, said Modi. Reuters
