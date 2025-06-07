Complaint against Virat Kohli of RCB in the case of Chinnaswamy scholarship in Bengaluru: `his departure from London reinforces the suspicion ''





Bengaluru: As part of the stadium stadium chinnaswamy stadium, a complaint against the cricket player Virat Kohli was submitted to the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru. He was deposited by the principal social activist HM Venkatesh. On June 4, a stampede occurred near the Chinnaswamy stadium during the IPL RCBS celebrations, claiming 11 lives.

Police also expressed clarification, declaring that the complaint will be examined in the already registered case, and will be examined during the current investigation.

In his complaint, Venkatesh underlined the tour in London of Virat Kohli, saying: “His immediate departure to London after death strengthens this suspicion. On social networks, he encouraged fans to attend the event but did not issue any warnings or precautions concerning public security.”

He held Kohli responsible for the Stampede, declaring that he had “played a central role in this entertainment similar to a game”.

He said: “Virat Kohli of the RCB team played a central role in this entertainment similar to games of chance and provoking the public to the rally in large numbers, thus contributing directly to the incident. Consequently, we urge you to appoint Virat Kohli and the members of the Senior RCB team as accused in the FIR linked to this tragedy.”

“Most of those who died were fans of Virat Kohli who had traveled from different parts of Karnataka and beyond just to have an overview of him. The police failed in their duty to regulate and control the crowd,” he added.

