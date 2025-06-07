



TSING DHUNDUP Dharamshala, June 7: The Panchen Lama, named Panchen, Norbu gyaltsen, known as Fake Panchen, is committed to supporting the Chinese Communist Parties campaign to sing Tibetan Buddhism during a meeting at the door closed face to face with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday. Norbu, appointed by Beijing as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995 after the Dalai Lamas admitted Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima was kidnapped and disappeared by the Chinese government, reiterated his support for the Communist National Agend to integrate Tibetan Buddhism into the broader Chinese. I will strongly support the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party and except the unity of the fatherland and national unity, said Norbu, according to the Xinhua news agency managed by the State. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the party and commander -in -chief of the army, urged Norbu to pursue the patriotic and religious traditions of Tibetan Buddhism. XI stressed the role of Panchen Lama in promoting a strong feeling of community for the Chinese nation, according to the state media. The meeting occurs the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the six -year -old boy recognized by the Dalai Lama in 1995 as the real 11th Panchen Lama. Gedhun and his family have not been seen in public since, and China refused to provide details on their fate. In 2015, the Chinese government spokesman said that Panchen Lama was educated, lived a normal life, growing healthy and did not wish to be disturbed. In 2020, the spokesman also declared that Gedhun graduated from the university with a job that wanted intimacy, and that neither he or his family wanted to be disturbed in their current normal life. However, no other details have been provided. Tibetans inside and exile consider Norbu gyaltsen as a policy and rejects it as an impostor. Despite Beijing's efforts to strengthen his profile, including his inclusion in the main political bodies and frequent appearances during official events, his credibility remains in question among the Tibetans. In a statement marking the anniversary of the disappearance of Gedhun Choekyi Nyimas, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned China for having kidnapped him and his family, calling for their immediate release and Beijing to end his persecution from the Tibetans for their faith. Experts say that Norbu China's appointment and the control of Tibetan Buddhism are part of a broader strategy to ensure that the Communist Party supervises the possible reincarnation of Dalai Lama, a process that Beijing insists on the fact that it will control. The Dalai Lama, who will be 90 years old in July, has lived in exile in India since 1959, said that his successor would have been born outside of Tibet controlled by Chinese, rejecting any successor appointed to Beijing as illegitimate. Meanwhile, Norbus' recent commitments are increasingly aligning him from the official Beijing line. Its role, say the observers, is to lend a religious veneer to the authority of states in Tibet while playing a key role in Beijing, pushes to shape the future of Tibetan Buddhism according to the communist priorities of the parties.

