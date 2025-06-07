Sir Jeremy Hunt says that a “dangerous world needs Britain”

Jeremy Hunt speaks with Daily Express' David Williamson

Great Britain has been in discharges for too long and it is time for us to recover our Mojo, according to the former chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sir Jeremy Hunt. The father of three 58-year-old children is so excited by the UKS potential that he wrote a book: Can we be great again? His answer to this question is a categorical yes. This son of the admirals also sees a clear path for the rebirth of the conservative party. He wants the Conservatives to contact the retirees who supported the reform and to the class parents who work hard with heavy mortgages which, according to him, are ignored in modern politics. Sir Jeremy savor a challenge. In 2022, he accepted the minister of the time, Liz Truss, an invitation to serve as a chancellor following his disastrous mini-budget. He was on an escapade in Eurostar in Brussels with his wife, Lucia, when Mrs. Truss sent her a text asking to speak to her. He assumed that it was a hoax and went and had French toast for breakfast before being insured by Downing Street that, yes, the PM wanted it on the line.

Jeremy Hunt and his family leave Downing Street after work has won the elections

The experience of looking in a black hole of 72 billion at the heart of national finances did not shake up his confidence in the British potential. As you enter its corner office overlooking the Thames, you are touched with an explosion of optimism. He is a man who challenged expectations and has retained his Surrey seat by 891 votes. He wants to do more than save the economy and his disaster party that he wants to see the size restored. The cover of his book presents a turtle with a Jack Union painted on his shell. What it symbolizes is British sustainability because turtles are among the most difficult and most alive animals on the planet and there is solidity there, he says. But there is also a need for us to get out of our shell. I think we have been in discharges for too long like a country and I want us to recover our mojo. The country must abandon a story of decline which it insists on the fact that it is completely unjustified. He says that we have to stop comparing ourselves to Great Britain 100 years ago when we were the best dog and checked a quarter of the world through the British Empire. At a time of international danger, he argues, the world needs a strong and confident Britain. [We] Are the main soldiers in Europe, we have the best universities in Europe, we have the best technological sector in Europe, he says. We have more power and more soft power than any other European country and I think we have started to recognize that, in a dangerous world, influenced countries must use it. At the beginning of his twenties, he lived in the Japanese city of Nagasaki and he was surprised when he seemed that everyone he had met said: you are from Great Britain, you have to know Thomas Glover. In 1865, the Scottish merchant Thomas Blake Glover brought a steam locomotive to the city an event that caused excitement in all this country, which would be famous for his high -speed train and people are still talking about it. It is Great Britain to its best, says Sir Jeremy. I hope we will continue to continue our global vocation. He has no time for pessimists who think that Great Britain is over, saying: economists say that at the end of the next decade, always be the sixth economy of the world. In fact, well, he gave up with Germany and Japan and stopped further on France. I do not want to pretend that we have not had any problems, but stop saying that we cannot sort them of course that we can.

The opportunity of Rachel Reeves: “ If someone can make difficult decisions on things like the reform of well-being, it is now this government ''

Chancellor of chessboard Rachel Reeves and Jeremy Hunt when the State Parliament is opening

One of the main problems he worries is Chancellor Rachel Rachel has the decision to hit employers with a hike in national insurance contributions. He rejected this option while trying to save national finances in his first days as Chancellor because he needed the economy to develop. The increase in national employers' insurance is catastrophic for business investment, for employment, he says. If Rachel Reeves reformed well-being so that our bill on working age provision is pre-countryic to return to what was five years ago, we reduce the social protection bill of 49 billion per year. She could have avoided all of these national employers' insurance increases, she could have found more money for defense and the economy would increase more quickly. He says that his greatest disappointment towards work is the way they are reforming well-being. It is unlikely that the Chancellor calls her to obtain advice because she puts the final touch on his expenditure examination, but he argues that she is only placed to make difficult decisions that can put the country on the way to long -term prosperity. We have a government with a large majority, four years in his mandate, he says. If someone can make difficult decisions about things like well-being reform, it is now this government. If they do, they can avoid increases in growth destruction, they can find more money for defense and we can grow the economy and this is what we have to see.

“Conservatives must win back the lost retirees against the reform of the United Kingdom”

Sir Jeremy Hunt wants a more agile NHS

The most recent technical survey puts Nigel Farages Reform UK in first place at 31%, ahead of work (23%) and conservatives (17%), who are just ahead of liberal democrats (15%). Sir Keir Starmer took the comparison of Mr. Farage to Sir Jeremys Old Boss, from the brand, the chief of the Reformation Liz Truss 2.0. Sir Jeremy is not impressed by the efforts of union leaders to eliminate the support of the start -up part, describing it as a degrading spectacle. He says: We need leaders focused on the country's problems, not on their game problems. The way Keir Starmer will cease support for reform lighting is if his government has taken out his finger and has started to find solutions to some of the problems we face. And here are the spies an opportunity for the conservatives. He claims that there is a football gap in politics at the moment for a party that is offering solutions. Looking at the next elections, he says: We must make sure that we are talking to the people we want to win. I think there are two groups of people we should think of. First of all, the retirees that we lost to the reform. We must tell them that Nigel Farage is a convincing personality, but he does not offer solutions. And the other group of people are 40 years old, 50 years old, people with a young family, with a significant mortgage the sustainable work classes. There is no party that is expressed for this group in British politics and it is a main territory for the Conservative Party. He made a fortune as a entrepreneur, co-founding a company publishing directories of university courses. But despite its commercial history, he does not think it is time for an agreement or a merger with the reform while the two parties compete for the same market share of the center-right. I don’t think because the reforms said the goal is to destroy the Conservative Party, he said.

Boris Johnson beat Sir Jeremy Hunt in the race to direct the Conservatives

This former president of the Oxford University Conservative Association is not finished with politics. Despite the race against Boris Johnson for conservative leaders in 2019 and tried again in 2022, he said that if he returns to the government, it will not be as Prime Minister. But he is deeply concerned about threats to the United Kingdom in the country and abroad and clearly benefits from his new freedom as a great-ban. His time as a Secretary of Health convinced him that the NHS needs a radical reform. I think the NHS has become too big to manage effectively and because it has gone from London, its race on the basis of these large national targets and frankly, there are so many targets in the NHS that Stalin would be proud, he said. The housing crisis is also a major concern and, in its lush district of gold and ash, it makes that the argument must have houses for the police, teachers and nurses. He is passionate about putting adults from the working age in jobs, especially if they have been signed on social benefits. If we want to pay the pensions, the NHS, the armed forces, we have to work as much work as possible, he said. As he has shown throughout his career, he is energized by challenges who have other people who serve his head in their hands. In post-scriptum to his book, he has a message to his children: I love you in pieces, so don't go into politics. But you have the impression that if a future Prime Minister interrupts vacation with the offer to direct a large state office, this man of political action would jump on the occasion. After all, how often do we get a chance of magnitude?