The cost of living is increasing constantly! Record inflation in the metropolis of Istanbul News by Fakti.bg – World





The cost of living in the most populous city in Istanbul for a family of four increased by 49.09% in May compared to the same month in 2024. This is according to the results of a recent study cited by “Sabah”. The study conducted by Istanbul Planning Agency (IPA) estimates that the cost of living in Istanbul for a family of four in May was 91,722 TL (2,344 USD), which represents the minimum wage of 22 104 TL (563 USD) more than four times.

In May 2024, the cost of living in Istanbul was 61,523 TL. The monthly increase in the cost of living in the city was 1.88% in April, while it was 90,032 TL. The cost of living in Istanbul exceeded the poverty line of 81,733 TL (2,088 USD) calculated by the Confederation of Turkish unions (Türk-) last month.

The poverty line refers to the total amount of which a family of four must live without feeling deprived of food and the money necessary to pay other expenses such as rent and public services. Turkey suffers from its worst inflation during the two decades of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The official annual inflation rate culminated at 85% in October 2022. According to data announced Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat), the annual inflation rate of Turkey dropped in May at 35.4%, reaching its lowest level since November 2021. However, the independent economist group challenges the official inflation rate, estimating it at 71.2% in May. In recent years, Turkey has suffered from a deterioration of the economy with high inflation and unemployment, as well as a bad human rights file. Erdogan was criticized for managing the economy badly, emptying the state treasure and establishing a single man's rule in the country.

