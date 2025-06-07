



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faces a strong reaction on his decision to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the next G7 summit, which will be held in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15 to 17. The move attracted Kananaskis criticism from a suspected Sikh plea group. When he was asked if he thought that Prime Minister Modi had played a role in the murder of Nijjars, Carney refused to respond directly. “There is a legal process that is literally underway and quite advanced in Canada, it is never appropriate to make comments on these legal processes,” he told journalists. Four Indian nationals currently residing in Canada have been charged with the death of Nijjars. Carney's response against the wrong On the other hand, India is not a member of the G7 group and is invited as a guest nation. To defend his decision, Carney mentioned that the invitation had been sent on the basis of India world importance. “India is the fifth largest economy in the world, the most populous and central country of supply chains,” he said. The summit should focus on crucial minerals, AI and energy collaboration. Prime Minister Modi confirmed the invitation to the social media post, expressing his confidence in the links of India-Canada. “As dynamic democracies linked by deep ties to people to people, India and Canada will work with renewed vigor, guided by mutual respect and shared interests,” he said on X. India-Canada tensions The bilateral relationship between the two nations has become accidental after Canada blamed India for its interference in its elections and its involvement in the murder of Nijjars. These accusations were rejected by India. Followed by this, diplomatic expulsions took place on both sides. Sikhs organizations have criticized the decision The World Organization Sikh has strongly criticized the Craneys. “This is a betrayal, not just our community, but basic Canadian values,” said group president Dinesh Singh, as indicated by The Guardian. According to Reuters, Carney stressed that bilateral dialogue on the application of laws has restarted, referring to limited progress in diplomatic links. India continues to be Canadas 10th Trade Partner.

