Housefull 5 (2025) Film Review – Not a good time





While I was getting out of my projection of Housefull 5, I heard a girl declaim her boyfriend that she hated jokes, the film – everything. She continued by saying that the first housefull is the best film of this franchise. I smiled and I quickly remembered how, a few days ago, people lacked Tiger Shroff when the trailer for war 2 was released. Return a little further and you will see that many people felt nostalgic about Imran Khan and his Rom-Com films. I suppose that when the public is completely overwhelmed in shit, it begins to miss mediocre things. Mediocrity, after all, feels better than shit. It is a fantastic way to degrade the taste of mass public. Make them whistles for the Badass Ravikumar and give them wet dreams with something as intermediate and self-February as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Black, White and Gray-Love Kills. But let's go back to this angry girl. She is not alone when she says that Housefull 5 is appalling. I am sure that many people will share the same feeling. Again, to say that Housefull 5 is a bad film, that is to say that, uh, water is a colorless and informed liquid. What can you expect from a franchise that started badly and continued to be an insipid and humor without humor? On the other hand, there are people who also love these films, and their laughs burst like a joy of approval: “Yes! We want more Housefull films!” These public members are the reason why this franchise is still alive.

There is no doubt that Housefull 5 is pure waste. But to reject it casually as a value without value and Junky would be serious surveillance. There is a reason why it works for a certain section of the public: he plunges his head first into his lazy humor and lowbrow – unhamamed and all -in. The director Tarun Mansukhani strives to make the public laugh with relentless zeal. I admit I laughed when Batuk Patel (Johnny raising) had to put a garland of flowers in a photo (and remove it) and when Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan) was accidentally attacked by a broom inside the prison. However, I felt uncomfortable – frightened, even – by the jokes on the screen. Housefull 5 is almost inaccessible, not because of sexist, misogynist and terrible jokes, but for nostalgia, he displays for these sexist, misogynist and terrible jokes. Mansukhani seems to be affectionately remembering a time when women were openly presented as stupid sexual objects without protesting the public too much. He throws Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma for their neckline, not the personality. And Mansukhani does not use them for scorching gags either because even the torrid requires skills (I recommend the first American pie and there is something about Marie). In Housefull 5, the camera considers actresses as pieces of meat. I don't think “sees” is the right word because what really happens is a lot of diamonds. What is deeply disturbing is that there are scenes, like the one where Shiraz (Shreyas Talpade) desperately searches for her glasses to better look under the skirt of Lucy (Sharma), which leaves you with the feeling that you look at things through the eyes of a rapist.

However, even if we had to ignore misogyny (which is difficult to do), Housefull 5 always appears as pathetic. The jokes are Meh, and the mystery aspect of the murder is quite annoying. The two elements are not connected in a coherent way – the tone is shocking. There is no need to talk about performance, because it does not matter that the actors are flat or. Mansukhani pays more attention to throwing jokes on the screen – a task that he does random. The intention, I suppose, is to numb the mind of the public (either by laughter or boredom) so that they do not wonder how and when the true joyful is mounted on the ship. Mission succeeded without success, Mr. Mansukhani.

Final score- [1/10]

