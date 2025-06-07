Trump says that Xi restarts rare earth flows, defines the date of talks





(June 7): US President Donald Trump said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to restart the flow of rare earth materials, while negotiators of the two nations are preparing to resume commercial negotiations on Monday, June 9 in London.

Developments arise while the two largest economies in the world seek to solve a major dispute on prices and technology that have annoyed the markets. Trump and Xi held a 90 -minute call on Thursday, which saw the two agree to defuse the growing tensions stimulated by concerns about the flow of critical minerals necessary for American companies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, trade secretary Howard Lunick and US trade representative Jamieson Greer is expected to meet on Monday with representatives of China, referring to the trade agreement, Trump said on social networks on Friday. The meeting should be fine.

Previous talks between the two countries in Switzerland in May led to a pricing truce between Beijing and Washington, which paved the way for new trade discussions. But the negotiations between the rivals stalled after the Geneva meeting, the two parties accusing the other to violate the agreement which reduced the tasks of high massifs.

The United States has expressed concerns about the absence of magnets in essential rare land for American electric vehicles and defense systems, while China has bristled with new restrictions in the United States on Huawei CO technologies artificial chips, as well as other advanced technologies and repression on foreign students in the United States.

Asked on Friday if XI had agreed to restart the flow of minerals and magnets of the rare land, Trump told journalists on Air Force One: Yes, he did.

China has also approved temporary export licenses to suppliers of critical minerals to the main American car manufacturers, Reuters reported earlier.

But questions remain on what Trump conceded to Xi in their call, which the American president had impatiently asked. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement, Trump told Xi Chinese students to study in the United States, and Trump later said that it would be his honor to welcome them.

The call between Trump and Xi generated a certain hope for Wall Street for lower tasks between the United States and China, although the optimism of investors has been limited, citing the lack of details of key questions and thorny questions that await negotiators.

Lutnick's inclusion in the new cycle of talks can point out that Trump is willing to reconsider some of the technological borders that threaten to whip the long -term growth ambitions of Chinas.

