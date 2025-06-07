



The Prime Minister's special assistant on political affairs Rana Sanaullah speaks during a press in Islamabad. The application / Filesanyullah says that the PTI protest movement will be “an unsuccessful attempt”. PM's help says that PTI leadership does not believe in political dialogue. The politician says that the PM Shehbaz offer to keep taller always valid.

Faisalabad: The special assistant of the Prime Minister of Public and Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the movement announced by Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) will not be fruitful, because the party is not able to lead such efforts to this day.

He insisted that the offer of Imran Khan, the Minister of Party Acceptance, Shehbaz Sharif, obtained the offer of a meeting for negotiations and to sit with the government to make changes to electoral laws.

Addressing journalists after having offered the Eid Ult Adha prayers to Faisalabad, the SAPM reiterated that the opposition should speak to the government to solve the question of the country of the country, because economic prosperity is the problem of each individual.

Commenting on the latest appeal for Entptis for a protest movement while speaking during the Geo News program, Geo Pakistan, the politician said that the government would not allow the rival party to do something like on May 9, 2023 or November 26, 2024 the recent protest marches led by the former ruling party.

The founder of PTI incarcerated, Khan last month said that he was leading his upcoming protest parts against the Pakistani-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N) led the coalition government at the center, of the prison.

Quoting Khan, Senator Ali Zafar said that the founder of the PTI had ordered his party leader to render the next national protest movement against the decisive federal government.

However, Sanaullah has excluded the success of such a movement in the country's current political environment.

According to my belief as a political figure, PTI cannot afford to launch a similar movement as in the past in the light of the position of the government, the establishment and those who have always tried to encourage hatred against. Even if they try to do something like that, it will be an unsuccessful attempt, maintained Sanaullah when he commented on the prospect of a protest movement.

The Minister had previously insisted that the opposition should first conclude an economic pact, after which other questions, including politics, will also be discussed, insisting that a national consensus will be held on the problems with Pakistan.

Sanaullah, when he appeared in Geo Pakistan, added that the government had not simply made the offers to the PTI, but also led the efforts to bring the party to the table and have a dialogue last year, with him alongside the President of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and the politician PML-N Khawaja Saad Saad RaDes in the foreground.

But the leadership of the PTIS, in particular Imran Khan, does not believe in political negotiations, he added.

We can note that the government and the PTI had agreed to organize consultations on the differences last year before the latter suddenly leave the dialogue process on the non-training of judicial commissions to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26, after having attended three meetings with the delegation of governments.

Sanaullah argued that he and his leadership consider PTI a political party, which is why Prime Minister Shehbaz had invited their leadership to come and speak twice, but the party has not responded in any way.

The Prime Minister last month called PTI to join a national dialogue during his speech on the prosecution of the National Assembly, while a similar offer had also been made in recent months.

PM's help said that PM's offer was still valid and that the year's speaker had also shown his desire to mediate between the two parties.

Meanwhile, while PTI faces challenges to maintain harmony within the party, Khan declared himself as his chief patron, while lawyer Gohar Ali Khan will continue to be president of the party.

This decision was made after the announcement of the parties of a national protest campaign to overthrow the coalition government led by PML-N and recover what it claimed to be its “stolen mandate”. PTI has not yet announced the date of its proposed protest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/608157-pti-in-no-position-to-launch-any-movement-sanaullah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

