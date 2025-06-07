



– Three of President Donald Trumps Top Aid will face their Chinese counterparts in London on June 9 for conferences to resolve a commercial dispute between the two largest economies in the world that have maintained the world's world markets. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lunick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will represent Washington in the talks, said Trump, who announced the talks in an article on his Truth social platform but did not provide more details. He was not immediately clear that would represent China. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comments. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more details. The meeting should be fine, wrote Mr. Trump. The programming of the meeting occurs a day after Mr. Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping in a rare leader of leader leader during the weeks of trade tensions and a battle on critical minerals. Mr. Trump and Xi agreed to review and asked their staff to hold talks in the meantime. The two countries are under pressure to relieve tensions, the global economy under pressure on Chinese control over the exports of rare earth minerals, of which he is the dominant producer, and more anxious investors about Mr. Trump effort to impose prices on the goods of most American business partners. China, on the other hand, has seen its own supply of key American imports such as flea design software and reduced nuclear parts. The countries concluded a 90-day agreement on May 12 in Geneva to retreat some of the Triple and Tat-Tat prices that they had placed since the inauguration of Mr. Trumps. This preliminary agreement sparked a global rescue rally on the stock markets, and the American indices that had been at market levels or nearby recovered the share of the lions of their losses. The stock market index of the S&P 500, at its lowest point in early April, fell by almost 18% after Mr. Trump unveiled his rates from the Balayage Liberation Day on goods around the world. It is only about 2% below his record in mid-February. The last third of this rally followed the American-Chinese truce struck in Geneva. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (left) and trade secretary Howard Lutnick will represent Washington in talks.Photo: AFP However, this temporary agreement did not respond to broader concerns that have written the bilateral relationship, from illegal fentanyl trade to the status of Taiwan and democratically American complaints concerning the economic model at home and the export of Chinese states. Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly threatened a range of punitive measures on business partners, to revoke some at the last minute. The booming approach has disconcerted the world leaders and corporate leaders frightened. Beijing considers that mineral exports as a lever source interrupting these exports could exert internal political pressure on the American republican president if economic growth was sagging because companies cannot manufacture mineral propulsion products. In recent years, the United States has identified China as its main geopolitical rival and the only country in the world able to challenge the United States on the economic and militarily. Reuters JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

