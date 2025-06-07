Trump says that the XI of China has agreed to resume mineral exports of rare earths to us





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! President Donald Trump Journalists told Air Force on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to start sending minerals of rare land to the United States after arresting shipments in April. Trump held a group on the presidential jet on Friday evening, and a journalist asked him just before landing XI had accepted To restart the flow of minerals and rare earth magnets in the United States “Yes, he did,” replied Trump. “Were very advanced in the China Agreement.” The news occurs about a month and a half after China has effectively interrupted seven precious minerals exports, vital to assemble cars, robotics and defense systems in the United States in a direct strike on the manufacture of the Americas and the Defense supply chain. Liz Peek: Trump must remain strong, American dependence on Chinese minerals and drugs puts Americans in danger Livelings abroad stopped on April 4, when the new license rules came into force, according to the New York Times. Companies are only authorized to export rare earth materials if they obtain special export licenses, which take 45 days to receive. The stop has also threatened to reduce Trumps' tariff strategy because China produces even more than 60% of the supply of critical minerals in the world even more, up to 90%. Putin says Russia is open to economic cooperation with us on rare earth minerals The mineral cessation of China at the US Department of Defense came after Beijing had already imposed sanctions on several American military entrepreneurs at the end of last year, according to Reuters. Chinese entities were prohibited from committing or cooperating with them in response to a sale of weapons in Taiwan, the point of sale reported. Trump and Xi had a long call Thursday in the middle of the friction of economic and national security concerning trade between the United States and China. Trump's “ rare 'prize for American military aid in Ukraine, called “fair” by Zelenskyy “I have just concluded a very good phone call with President XI, from China, discussing some of the subtleties of our recent and accepted, and accepted, accepted, accepted, accepted, accepted, accepted, accepted, accepted, accepted, Trade agreement“Said Trump Thursday in a social post.” The call lasted about an hour and a half and led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries. “ Trump said the conversation focused mainly on trade. Click here to obtain the Fox News app The appeal occurred almost a week after Trump condemned China for violating an initial trade agreement that the United States and China have minced in May and one day after Trump said Xi was “extremely difficult to conclude an agreement” in a social post. Diana Stancy of Fox News, Bonny Chu, Danielle Wallace, Morgan Phillips and Reuters contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-announces-china-restart-rare-earth-mineral-shipments-us-following-productive-call The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos