Trump says Musk will face “ serious consequences '' if he finances democratic candidates





President Donald Trump said on Saturday that there would be serious consequences if the Elon Musk technology tycoon bases the Democratic candidates to present themselves against the Republicans who vote in favor of the GOP budget bill.

If he does it, hell must pay the consequences for this, Trump told NBC News in a telephone interview, but refused to share what these consequences would be.

Elon Musk listens to Donald Trump speaks in the oval office of the White House on February 11, 2025.jim Watson / AFP – Getty Images File

Hell must pay very serious consequences if he does, he added.

The president also said that he had no desire to repair his relationship with Musk after a quarrel between the two men broke out in the audience earlier this week.

No, Trump said when he was asked if he wanted to do it.

When asked if he thought that his relationship with Tesla and SpaceX CEO was over, Trump said, I guess yes, yes.

Trumps' comments have been the most extensive since he and Musk exchanged threats and attacks on X and Truth Social earlier this week. He added that he thought that the Republican Party was more unified than ever after the two men fell in front of the world.

Trump said he didn't intend to speak with Musk soon. I am too busy doing other things, he said, adding, I have no intention of talking to him.

Trump also accused Musk of being disrespectful towards the president's office.

I think it's a very bad thing because it is very disrespectful. You could not have disrespectful at the president's office, he added.

Musk launched a barrage of messages on X on Thursday against the president, including an article now deleted highlighting the ties on time between the president and the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This is called Old News, this is old news, which we have been talking about for years, said Trump on Saturday. Even Epsteins lawyer said I had nothing to do with that. His old news.

In the days preceding their absence of audiences, Musk had criticized a spending bill led by the GOP that the Chamber adopted last month.

In the Oval Office Thursday, Trump responded to the criticisms of musks, telling journalists, I am very disappointed because Elon knew the interior functioning of this bill. I am very disappointed by Elon. Ive helped Elon a lot.

Shortly after these comments, Musk launched his burst of messages, including a post now deleted promoting a call for Trump to be dismissed and another where he said that the presidents' pricing agenda would cause a recession later this year.

Trump Thursday also replied with his own messages on Truth Social. In an article, he wrote, I don't mind Elon to turn against me, but he should have done it months ago, suggesting that Musk knew what was in the bill before his adoption.

He also wrote on Thursday, the simplest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to terminate grants and government contracts, referring to federal contracts with SpaceX. I have always been surprised that Biden did not do it!

Trump said on Saturday that he had no longer suggested canceling the federal contracts for musk companies.

I would be allowed to do this, he said, but I have it, I did not think.

Trump also responded to calls from external allies, such as conservative activist Steve Bannon, who said that commercial transactions and muscles' immigration files are expected to be investigated by the federal government.

The president told NBC News that he had not had these conversations. I mean that it is not something that is at the top of my mind right now, “said Trump.

He also questioned the idea that the opposition of musks to the Big Beautiful Bill law endangered the chances of success of bills, saying that it is very confident that the bill will adopt the Senate before July 4.

The republican party has never been united like that before. It is never. It is actually more than it was three days ago, said Trump.

Musk provided major financial support to presidential Trumps in 2024, spending more than a quarter of a billion dollars to stimulate it in swing states last year. During the first months of the administration, Trump took charge of the government's ministry for efficiency, where he supervised the layoffs of federal workers and the closure or partial closure of several agencies.

The quarrel, Trump said, prompted legislators to see the benefits of the bill.

I think that Elon brought out the strengths of the bill because people who were not concentrated have started to focus on it, and they see how good it is, said Trump. So, in this sense, there was a great favor. But I think that Elon, really, I think it's a shame that he is so depressed and so broken.

During an interview last weekend with Theo Von who was recorded on Thursday but who released on Saturday, vice-president JD Vance described Musks' attacks against Trump as “nuclear” and said he may not be possible for Musk to “return to the fold”.

I will always be faithful to the president, and I hope that Elon, in a way, returns in the fold, told Vance to Podcaster Theo von. It may not be possible now because it has become so nuclear.

The vice-president also called this a huge mistake for Musk to target the president for his frustrations with the version of the bill of the bill, saying, the process at DC, if you are a business manager, you are probably frustrated by this process because it is more, you know, bureaucratic, it is slower moving. “”

He added: “I think there are only a few frustrations there. But I am really, guy, I think it's a huge mistake for him to continue the president like that.

