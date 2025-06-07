Celebrities love their designnow P&S. provides ethnic elegance for children in Hyderabad





Hyderabad, June 7, 2025: P&S CO., Indias leading premium Kids Ethnic Wear Marque, known for its royal crafts and clientele that includes the most famous families, launched its first exclusive store in Telangana in GVK Mall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. What started as a project passionate about the co-founders Pooja Bihani Kanoria and Salauni Gupta Bihani has now become a loved brand on a national scale, celebrated to combine tradition and trend in tiny and elegant outfits for children. The new store marks a first extension of P&S Co. It was launched under the master franchisee Rapid Corp, led by a dynamic mother-daughter duo Ms. Lata Agarwal and Ms. Akshita Nahar. The store was officially inaugurated by Ms. Priyanka Chigurupati, executive director of India granules. Speaking on occasion, she said: Cup, adjustment, quality, comfort and individual expression are essential to children's fashion. P&S Co. has mastered all of this. As a pregnant mother myself, I look closely and I really admire the sensitivity of the founders. I believe that Hyderabad will take full advantage of the brand. Partner MS franchise. Akshita Nahar added: Hyderabad does not have a high -quality ethnic wear store dedicated to children. Although I come from an interior design, I saw a real market gap and I decided to bring P&S Co. to this city. The launch event was honored by the co -founders Ms. Pooja Bihani Kanoria, a graduate in management of MDI Gurgaon, and Ms. Salauni Gupta Bihani, a former student of Nift. Interestingly, Salauni is from Hyderabad and moved to Kolkata after marriage, which made his personally significant debut. The founders shared: Among all the cities where we presented our collection, Hyderabad gave us the strongest answer. We received repeated requests and unrivaled attendance during exhibitions. The market here awaited a primary ethnic destination for children and was delighted to deliver this. P&S Co. styled children from many prestigious Indian families Ambanis, Piramals, Adanis, GVKS and Bollywood celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, as well as jasprit Bumrah, Gautam Gambir and Umesh Yadav cricket stars. Even the family of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chose the brand for its elegant ethnic creations. Our creations are rooted in Indian culture but made with modern comfort with a perfect spirit for festivals, weddings and significant moments, the founders said.

As mothers and designers, we know that each outfit tells a story to a child Diwali, a marriage of brothers and sisters or a celebration of the family. Each piece we create is filled with love, details and intention. With this Hyderabad entry, P&S Co. is now ready for national expansion, with launching plans in the best Indian metros and in the Middle East in the next five years. The brand also continues to invest in its digital footprint to provide transparent global access. P&S Co. remains determined to celebrate childhood with grace, crafts and narration a small outfit at a time.

