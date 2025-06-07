The head of the BJP, Jagmohan Singh Raju, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the liberation of Sikhs prisoners

On the occasion of the 41st anniversary of operation Bluestar, the secretary general of the state of Bharatiya Janata (BJP) and former IAS officer, Jagmohan Singh Raju, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to release Sikhs prisoners on humanitarian grounds. The secretary general of the BJPS of Punjab and former IAS officer, Jagmohan Singh Raju, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring that the Sikhs prisoners had served an adequate sanction for their offenses and that the time had now come to show them compassion. (HT file)

The sharing of the letter on its Facebook page, said Raju, freeing Sikhs prisoners for humanitarian grounds put the final cover in the dark era of the 1980s in Punjab (sic).

In the letter written in Hindi, he wrote: Today, June 6, is the day of pain and anger for the Sikh. That day in 1984, as you pronounced in Parliament, an attack was launched on the highest time seat in Sikhs, Akal Takht. You are the first Prime Minister who officially recognized this as an attack on the Akal Takht. Even PM Sikh Manmohan Singh did not have the courage to accept this reality.

The attack on Akal Takht injured the psyche and the Sikh pride permanently. Due to the lack of mature leadership necessary to pacify Panth's injured feelings, the young Sikhs opted for the insurrection against this oppression. In revenge, Indira Gandhi, the Prime Minister, was murdered, followed by the Sikh massacre in Delhithis Bloody Era eliminated a generation of young sikhs, read the letter.

Modi Ji, I humbly ask you to reconsider the release of Sikhs prisoners for reasons of justice and compassion. They committed the crime because they were rabid for the attack on the Golden Temple. They served an adequate sanction for their offenses. The time has come now to show them compassion, he wrote

Raju disputed the elections of the 2022 assembly on a BJP ticket from Amritsar East.