Could Elon Musk be expelled by Donald Trump? What to know





Steve Bannon called Elon Musk to be expelled from the United States, after the dramatic bust between the technological billionaire and President Donald Trump.

In his war podcast on Thursday, the former chief strategist of Trump's White House, of his first mandate, said: “Elon Musk is illegal … expelled immediately.” The validity of Bannon's claim on the status of a naturalized American citizen of Musk is now likely to face a more meticulous examination than ever.

Newsweek contacted Musk to comment on Friday by emails sent to Tesla and SpaceX press offices, where he is CEO, outside regular office hours.

Why it matters

In recent months, Musk had been one of the closest political allies of Trump spending $ 292 million to support him and other Republicans, during the 2024 presidential election, providing vocal support on his social media platform X and leading the new government ministry (DOGE) that he left at the end of May.

However, during last week, this relationship collapsed and Musk has now suggested that Trump should be dismissed and replaced by Vice-President JD Vance, while the president suggested that Musk companies could lose government contracts potentially in danger of SpaceX's relationship with NASA.

What to know

Addressing the New York Times on Thursday, an eminent conservative commentator Bannon said: “They should initiate an official investigation into his immigration status because I am from the strong conviction that he is an illegal foreigner, and he should be expelled immediately from the country.”

Bannon then doubled this argument during an appearance on his podcast in the war room when he said: “Elon Musk is illegal, and he must leave. He is illegal?

“You will send these other people at home. Let's start with the South Africans, ok?”

In October 2024, the Washington Post published an article claiming that Musk had previously “worked illegally worked in the United States” by creating a business during a student visa in 1995, despite never being part of the University of Stanford as promised.

Citing “former sales partners, judicial files and corporate documents”, the publication said that Musk had used a J-1 student visa to enter the United States, but rather worked on a startup which has become zip2 without the required work visa.

According to the post, in an email from 2005 used in a defamation trial, Musk admitted that he had applied to Stanford because he had otherwise “no legal right to stay in the country”.

President Donald Trump (left) speaks in a round table in the state dining room at the White House on June 5, 2025, in Washington. Elon Musk addresses journalists in the oval office of the White House … President Donald Trump (on the left) speaks to a round table in the dining room of the state in the White House on June 5, 2025, in Washington. Elon Musk is aimed at journalists in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025, in Washington. Plus Anna Moneymaker / Kevin Dietsch / Getty

The case was raised during a campaign event by President Joe Biden, who said: “This richest man in the world turned out [an] illegal worker here when he was here.

“I am serious. He was supposed to be at school when he came to a student visa. He was not to school. He raped the law. He talked about all these illegal people who arrived at us?”

In an article on X, shortly after the publication of the history of the post, Musk denied allegation against him, saying: “I was in fact authorized to work in the United States”

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1971, Musk moved to Canada in 1989 and later in the United States in 1992 to attend the University of Pennsylvania. He became an American citizen in 2002 through the naturalization process after several years of life and work in the country.

American law stipulates that citizenship acquired by naturalization can be revoked if it was “bought by concealment of an important fact or by false deliberate declaration”.

Addressing Wired on Musk, Professor Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration law expert at Cornell Law School, said that if allegations of illegal work were true “for purely legal reasons, this would justify the revocation of citizenship, because if he had told the truth, he would not have been eligible for a H1-B, a green card or a natural card”.

Amanda Frost, a legal expert from the University of Virginia, said: “If a non-citizen violated the terms of an unchampa visa, then adapted to the status of immigrant (green card) without admitting the violation, then naturalized without admitting the violation, this person could be denaturalized on the reason that their naturalization was” provided “.”

Friday, in a series of attacks, Musk called Trump to be dismissed, described what the president called his “great beautiful [spending] Bill “like” the major ugly bill “and said that Trump's pricing policy would cause a recession in the second half of 2025.

Trump retaliated on his social website Truth saying that Musk “has gone mad” adding: “The simplest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to end the subsidies and government contracts from Elon. I have always been surprised that Biden does not do it!”

While the line intensified Musk published: “It's time to drop the really large bomb: @realdonaldtrump is in Epstein files. This is the real reason why they were not made public.”

But Musk did not provide any support for this statement. Trump's name is in certain court documents previously published on Epstein, but it has not been accused of reprehensible acts, and there is no evidence that it is mentioned in invisible files linked to Epstein.

The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, rejected a question on the complaint, saying: “This is an unfortunate episode of Elon, which is not satisfied with the only major bill because he does not include the policies he wanted. The president focuses on the fact of passing this historic legislation and making our country again.”

Neama Rahmani, president of lawyers for the West Coast, told Newsweek that in practice, it would be difficult for the Trump administration to strip Musk of his American citizenship.

“It would be difficult for the Trump administration to expel Musk as a naturalized American citizen,” he said. “The only way implies the legal process of denaturation. This forces the government to prove that a plaintiff lied or committed fraud in his request or during the naturalization process so that he can revoke his citizenship. After that, the person returns to his status of previous citizenship, and he can be expelled. But this rarely happens.

“Even if there is evidence of fraud, it must be” voluntary “and” material “. In other words, it must be intentional and have a direct impact on the decision to grant citizenship.

“The judges generally hesitate to strip someone from their citizenship. Denaturalization has historically been used in blatant cases, like the Nazis hiding their war crimes.

What people say

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, on X: “Let me be entitled: Democrats tried to put Trump in prison for 700 years, take his business empire from him, put him in accusation twice, withdraw him from the ballot and censor him on all social media-while sitting on information that Trump was on the list of Epstein? This is total and complete nonsense.”

The representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, reacting to the quarrel of Trump-Musk: “Oh guy girls fight, right?”

Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Musk's children, on X: “Hey @realdonaldtrump LMK [let me know] If you need breakup advice. “”

What happens next

It remains to be seen if the Trump-Musk quarrel will continue and if so, to what extent it will influence government policy. Trump has not given any indication that he thinks that the American citizenship of Musk should be the subject of an investigation and, according to Politico, the two men must speak on Friday.

Update of 6/6/25, 7:32 AM: This story has been updated with additional information.

Update 6/6/25, 5:19 PM HE: This story has been updated with comments from lawyers from the West Coast Neama Rahmani trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/could-elon-musk-deported-donald-trump-what-know-2081809 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

