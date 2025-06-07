Politics
Here is what happened this week during the 20th week of Trump in power
President Donald Trump and SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, joined a public quarrel Thursday, less than a week after the White House organized a farewell press conference for Musk highlighting his contributions to direct the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE).
Musk left his mandate as a special government employee with DOGE on May 30, but quickly embarked on massive tax and massive expenses nicknamed “Big, Beautiful, Bill”. Tuesday, Musk labeled the measure of a “disgusting abomination” due to the reports that he increases the federal deficit.
Trump told journalists from the oval office on Thursday that Musk opposed the bill because he eliminates an electric vehicle tax credit that benefits businesses like Tesla. But Trump said the provision has always been part of the measure.
“I am very disappointed, because Elon knew better the interior functioning of this bill than almost anyone seated here, better than you,” said Trump in the Oval office at a meeting with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “He knew everything. He had no problem.
Trump is not interested in talking to Musk: Elons has completely lost it '
Musk immediately responded to X to Trump's statements, urging the withdrawal of the “disgusting pork” included to the extent. He also said that he was “false” that the measure had been shown “even once”.
The two continued to collapse publicly against each other, with Musk saying that Trump would not have won the 2024 elections if she was not for her own support. Meanwhile, Trump accused Musk of becoming “crazy” on the EV credits cuts, and said that Musk had “worn”.
In addition, Trump told Fox News on Friday that “Elon lost it completely” and was not interested in talking by phone with Musk, despite media reports suggesting that the two would speak.
Here is what also happened this week:
Visit the Chancellor of Germany
The Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz met Trump in the White House on Thursday, where the two discussed the war in Ukraine.
While Merz said that the United States was in a powerful place to bring a significant end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Trump offered that the world might need to “let them fight for a while”.
“America is again in a very strong position to do something on this war and put an end to this war,” said Merz.
Merz tells us in a strong position to stop Putin
Merz said Germany was willing to help, but wanted to discuss the options to join in the United States to bring peace. Likewise, Merz suggested that European allies exert additional pressure on Russia to end the conflict.
But Trump said he said to Putin during a recent call that the two countries should perhaps feel the consequences of the more acute struggle, saying that he had said to Putin “maybe you will have to continue to fight and suffer a lot.”
“Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy, they hate each other, and they fight in a park, and you try to separate them, they don't want to be fired,” said Trump. “Sometimes you better let them fight for a while, then separate them.”
Call with XI
Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to discuss trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.
“I have just concluded a very good phone call with President XI, from China, discussing some of the subtleties of our commercial transactions recently made and accepted,” said Trump in a social article of truth on Thursday. “The call lasted about an hour and a half and led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries.”
Trump said that the conversation was concentrated “almost entirely” on trade, and that Xi invited the American president and First Lady Melania Trump to visit China. Likewise, Trump did the same thing and invited Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to visit the United States
Trump praises a very positive breakthrough with Xi after criticizing China for violation of trade
The appeal comes almost a week after Trump sentenced China on May 30 for violating an initial trade agreement that the United States and China had haunted in May. And on Wednesday, Trump said that XI was “extremely difficult to conclude an agreement” in a social article of truth.
May negotiations have encouraged the two countries to agree that the United States would reduce its prices against Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, and China would reduce its prices against American imports from 125% to 10%.
Fox News Caitlin McFall has contributed to this report.
