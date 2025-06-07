Trump warns the musk of serious consequences if he finances democrats | Donald Trump News





It's over: the American president without a desire to make up for himself with Musk, who dredged the allegations of links with the sex offender Epstein.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, warned the former billionaire ally, and the campaign campaign up to hundreds of millions of dollars, Elon Musk against the funding of the country's Democratic candidates 2026 mid-term elections while the volcanic break in pairs continues to take place on the world scene.

Hell must pay very serious consequences if Trump said that US Network NBC News in an interview published on Saturday, without spelling what the repercussions could be for the technological magnate, whose companies benefit from lucrative American federal contracts.

Trump aid, various republicans and the keys to rich gop donors urged the two to temper the bitter quarrel and make peace, fearing irreparable political and economic benefits.

But, asked him if he thought that his relationship with the CEO of Tesla and Spacex was over, said Trump, I guess yes, yes.

The interview presented the most extensive comments on the spectacular ignition that saw Musk criticize his bill on tax and signature expenditure as an abomination, degenerating tensions after having highlighted the punctual links between the president and the late sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Saturday morning, Musk had removed his big bomb allegation that Trump presented in unprecedented government files on the former Epstein associates, who died by suicide in 2019 when he was facing accusations of sex traffic.

This is the real reason why they were not made public, he said in an article on Thursday on X.

The Trump administration acknowledged that it examines tens of thousands of documents, videos and investigation equipment which, according to its Maga movement, will unmask public figures from Epsteins crimes.

Trump was appointed to a mine of deposits and statements related to Epstein who were not sealed by a New York judge at the beginning of 2024. The president was not accused of any mischief, but he had a long and well published friendship with Epstein.

Trump denied having spent time on Little Saint James, private redoubt in the American virgin islands where prosecutors alleged that Epstein treated minor girls for sex.

Last week, Trump gave Musk a glowing ship by leaving his role in reducing costs to the so-called Ministry of Government efficiency (DOGE).

Vice-president JD Vance said Musk made a huge mistake after Trump, although he also tried to minimize his attacks like the frustrations of an emotional guy.

I hope that finally Elon will return to the lap. Perhaps it is not possible now because it has become so nuclear, he said in the interview with the actor Theo Von, released on Friday.

Trump also told NBC that it was the Ministry of Justice, rather than him, who had decided to make immigrant Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia in the United States, where he faces charges of unjusting migrants inside the country.

Trump added that he had not spoken to the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele on the return from Abrego Garcias.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/7/trump-warns-musk-of-serious-consequences-if-he-funds-democrats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos